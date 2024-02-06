Sam Herndon recently detected a cracked capstone atop a chimney during a home inspection for a potential buyer.

That in itself didn't make it a notable discovery. It wasn't his first such find.

Rather it was the location of the chimney, situated away from the home's center line -- imagine a smokestack on the side of a mountain -- which it needed to rise above to draw air properly. The pitch was so steep, Herndon, who used to repel and climb, said he'd been reluctant to climb on it with a rope.

"This unsupported span of this chimney is probably about 30 to 35 feet straight up," Herndon says. "Well, nobody had ever looked at it since the house was first built."

So how did this 60-year-old home inspector get a look to detect the problem?

Sam Herndon provided this drone photo showing issues with a house.

He sent his Phantom 3 Professional drone to take 4K video and 12-megapixel photos.

"I was able to circle it and check out all the mortar joints, and then checked the capstone on top," Herndon says.

He noted that if a capstone gets cracks, it allows water to penetrate the mortar, causing the joints to weaken.

"Well it had three big cracks in the capstone -- nobody but a drone probably would have found that," Herndon says. "Any other inspector would have looked at it from the ground with binoculars and said, 'OK, it looks OK to me guys. That's all I can tell you.'"

It also might have been his read when he bought the Cape Girardeau-based AmeriSpec Home Inspection Service franchise in November of 2015 and used traditional techniques.

Sam Herndon provided this drone photo showing issues with a house.

Instead, he was able to inform the potential buyer of the problem.

"I was able to say, 'Hey, you need to get a contractor out here and they're going to have to set up scaffolding and crawl up there. Somebody has to either seal it or replace the capstone on top of that chimney or it's going to disintegrate quickly -- in the next 10 years or so,'" Herndon says. "It allows me to get in places that I couldn't otherwise get in."

In addition to getting Herndon looks at roofs with steep pitches, the drone allows for close examination of roofs constructed with materials such as old asbestos cement shingles, clay tile and wood shingles that can not be walked upon. Other materials are perilous to walk on, such as metal, a surface which Herndon describes as "like walking on a sliding board."

"It allows us to inspect any roof, any place, no matter how high it is, no matter how steep it is, no matter what it's made of, we can inspect that roof," Herndon says about the use of drones.