Local groups receive BBB Torch Awards

Three Cape Girardeau County organizations — EDGE Realty, Jackson Solar LLC and Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence (SEMO-NASV) — have been honored with Torch Awards from the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

Sydney Waters, the BBB's regional director for Eastern & Southwest Missouri and Southern Illinois, said the awards are given to businesses that exemplify high ethics in regards to customers, employees and suppliers.

Waters invited the previous year's winners to judge the 2023 applicants; she did not vote herself. Representatives from the 2022 Torch Award recipients graded businesses on the number of complaints they received, customer feedback, the training they give to employees, their community involvement and other factors.

This lattermost point gave EDGE Realty the edge in victory. It was the company's second Torch Award.

"EDGE donated 10% of their profits to (not-for-profit) organizations every year, so I think that was a big thing for our judges," Waters said. "They also are just great volunteers for the community. You see EDGE Realty people at all kinds of events ... they're just very personable and give back to the community in a lot of ways."