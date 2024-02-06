Local groups receive BBB Torch Awards

Three Cape Girardeau County organizations — EDGE Realty, Jackson Solar LLC and Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence (SEMO-NASV) — have been honored with Torch Awards from the Better Business Bureau (BBB).
Sydney Waters, the BBB's regional director for Eastern & Southwest Missouri and Southern Illinois, said the awards are given to businesses that exemplify high ethics in regards to customers, employees and suppliers.
Waters invited the previous year's winners to judge the 2023 applicants; she did not vote herself. Representatives from the 2022 Torch Award recipients graded businesses on the number of complaints they received, customer feedback, the training they give to employees, their community involvement and other factors.
This lattermost point gave EDGE Realty the edge in victory. It was the company's second Torch Award.
"EDGE donated 10% of their profits to (not-for-profit) organizations every year, so I think that was a big thing for our judges," Waters said. "They also are just great volunteers for the community. You see EDGE Realty people at all kinds of events ... they're just very personable and give back to the community in a lot of ways."
SEMO-NASV was also chosen based on what they give to the community.
"I think its just such a great service, a great (not-for-profit) for the community," Waters said. "It's hard not to love SEMO-NASV, honestly. I think Southeast Missouri had a need an SEMO-NASV filled that need."
Jackson Solar LLC was honored for how the company conducts business, Waters added.
"Their whole mission is to install reliable solar systems at a fair and ethical price for cleaner energy ... it's just wonderful how they explain everything step by step, so I feel the judges were very happy just by that aspect," she said.
Those looking to nominate a business for next year's awards, or business owners looking to nominate their own companies, can contact Waters at swaters@capegirardeaubbb.org.
