Local graduate to be feted during Catholic Schools Week

Chelsea McDowell will be recognized Wednesday, Feb. 1, as Immaculate Conception School's Distinguished Graduate for 2023.
The recognition will come during an all-school Mass during Catholic Schools Week.
McDowell, a 2003 graduate of IC in Jackson, is a special-needs coordinator for Amazima Ministries International, working with children in Uganda.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.