Local gas pump prices continue to rise, nearly $4 a gallon

Gas prices continue their unprecedented rise with prices at several area locations just a shade below $4 per gallon for regular unleaded.

A spot check Friday evening of prices at the pump noted by www.gasbuddy.com showed gasoline in Cape Girardeau between $3.84 and $3.99.

Jackson: $3.79, $3.85, $3.86 and $3.89 were noted.

Scott City: Prices of $3.89 and $3.99.

Perryville: $3.75, $3.79 and $3.89.

President Joe Biden's executive order banning Russian oil imports is believed to be the culprit in the latest spike in prices, by his own admission.