Local gas pump prices continue to rise, nearly $4 a gallon

Gas prices continue their unprecedented rise with prices at several area locations just a shade below $4 per gallon for regular unleaded.
A spot check Friday evening of prices at the pump noted by www.gasbuddy.com showed gasoline in Cape Girardeau between $3.84 and $3.99.
President Joe Biden's executive order banning Russian oil imports is believed to be the culprit in the latest spike in prices, by his own admission.
"Can't do much about (prices) right now. Russia is responsible," Biden told a reporter last week in Fort Worth, Texas.
The national average as of Friday was $4.17 per gallon, according to AAA.
U.S. consumers are paying 40 cents more for gas than a week ago and 57 cents more than a month ago.
California's average price for a gallon of unleaded is $5.288, highest in the nation.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.