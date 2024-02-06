All sections
BusinessMarch 14, 2022

Local gas pump prices continue to rise, nearly $4 a gallon

Gas prices continue their unprecedented rise with prices at several area locations just a shade below $4 per gallon for regular unleaded. A spot check Friday evening of prices at the pump noted by www.gasbuddy.com showed gasoline in Cape Girardeau between $3.84 and $3.99...

Jeff Long
A motorist fills up on gas at Rhodes 101 on Independence Street in Cape Girardeau. President Joe Biden admitted last week his administration's decision to ban Russian oil, natural gas and coal imports to the U.S. will push prices at the pump higher for motorists.
A motorist fills up on gas at Rhodes 101 on Independence Street in Cape Girardeau. President Joe Biden admitted last week his administration's decision to ban Russian oil, natural gas and coal imports to the U.S. will push prices at the pump higher for motorists.Southeast Missourian file

Gas prices continue their unprecedented rise with prices at several area locations just a shade below $4 per gallon for regular unleaded.

A spot check Friday evening of prices at the pump noted by www.gasbuddy.com showed gasoline in Cape Girardeau between $3.84 and $3.99.

  • Jackson: $3.79, $3.85, $3.86 and $3.89 were noted.
  • Scott City: Prices of $3.89 and $3.99.
  • Perryville: $3.75, $3.79 and $3.89.

President Joe Biden's executive order banning Russian oil imports is believed to be the culprit in the latest spike in prices, by his own admission.

"Can't do much about (prices) right now. Russia is responsible," Biden told a reporter last week in Fort Worth, Texas.

The national average as of Friday was $4.17 per gallon, according to AAA.

U.S. consumers are paying 40 cents more for gas than a week ago and 57 cents more than a month ago.

California's average price for a gallon of unleaded is $5.288, highest in the nation.

