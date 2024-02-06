Local gas prices surge

County and city gas prices rose significantly over the last week, while national and state prices stood pat.

Average costs for regular gasoline have jumped 5 cents in Cape Girardeau County, 7 cents in Perry County and 8 cents in Scott County. On a municipal level, prices have risen in Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Perryville and Scott City.

The national regular fuel price has risen 2 cents to an average of $3.17 per gallon. In Missouri, the average fell just 1 cent to $2.80 a gallon.

Diesel prices have gone up slightly to an average of $3.96 per gallon nationally and $3.50 in Missouri.

Hawaii still has the most expensive average regular fuel cost, as it has for several weeks, at $4.70 a gallon. Oklahoma's cost is the lowest, averaging just $2.68 a gallon.