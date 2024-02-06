All sections
BusinessFebruary 12, 2024

Local gas prices surge

County and city gas prices rose significantly over the last week, while national and state prices stood pat. Average costs for regular gasoline have jumped 5 cents in Cape Girardeau County, 7 cents in Perry County and 8 cents in Scott County. On a municipal level, prices have risen in Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Perryville and Scott City...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro

County and city gas prices rose significantly over the last week, while national and state prices stood pat.

Average costs for regular gasoline have jumped 5 cents in Cape Girardeau County, 7 cents in Perry County and 8 cents in Scott County. On a municipal level, prices have risen in Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Perryville and Scott City.

The national regular fuel price has risen 2 cents to an average of $3.17 per gallon. In Missouri, the average fell just 1 cent to $2.80 a gallon.

Diesel prices have gone up slightly to an average of $3.96 per gallon nationally and $3.50 in Missouri.

Hawaii still has the most expensive average regular fuel cost, as it has for several weeks, at $4.70 a gallon. Oklahoma's cost is the lowest, averaging just $2.68 a gallon.

County averages Sunday (per AAA)

  • Cape Girardeau: $2.88;
  • Perry: $2.77;
  • Scott: $2.96.

Price ranges Sunday (per GasBuddy)

  • Cape Girardeau: $2.64 to $2.89;
  • Jackson: $2.66 to $2.99;
  • Perryville: $2.69 to $2.89;
  • Scott City: $2.99.

Business
