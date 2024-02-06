Local financial adviser to attend Edward Jones recognition conference

"I'm incredibly honored to be attending the firm's Pinnacle conference, and I anticipate great things from the learning and networking opportunity it offers," Mothes said in a news release. "There's nothing like connecting one on one with some of the most talented people at Edward Jones who bring their experiences and best practices from all across North America. I'll be looking for new ideas that I can carry back to my team and our clients."

A similar conference for the Pinnacle branches' support teams will be held in September. Mothes will attend alongside registered branch associate Tracy Hillman.

Edward Jones serves more than 8 million clients across the U.S. and Canada, and has $1.9 trillion in client assets as of December.

