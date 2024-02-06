All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessMarch 25, 2024
Local financial adviser to attend Edward Jones recognition conference
Jackson-based Edward Jones financial adviser Cheryl Mothes has qualified for the financial services firm's Pinnacle recognition conference, which celebrates the achievements of its top financial advisers. Only 250 advisers will be recognized out of the company's 19,000. They were judged on their branch's success and client feedback...
Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Cheryl Mothes
Cheryl Mothes

Jackson-based Edward Jones financial adviser Cheryl Mothes has qualified for the financial services firm's Pinnacle recognition conference, which celebrates the achievements of its top financial advisers.

Only 250 advisers will be recognized out of the company's 19,000. They were judged on their branch's success and client feedback.

The event will be held Tuesday, April 23, to Friday, April 26, in Orlando, Florida.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"I'm incredibly honored to be attending the firm's Pinnacle conference, and I anticipate great things from the learning and networking opportunity it offers," Mothes said in a news release. "There's nothing like connecting one on one with some of the most talented people at Edward Jones who bring their experiences and best practices from all across North America. I'll be looking for new ideas that I can carry back to my team and our clients."

A similar conference for the Pinnacle branches' support teams will be held in September. Mothes will attend alongside registered branch associate Tracy Hillman.

Edward Jones serves more than 8 million clients across the U.S. and Canada, and has $1.9 trillion in client assets as of December.

Do you want more business news? Check out the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessOct. 4
Stock market today: Dow rallies to a record after a blockbus...
BusinessOct. 2
The president could invoke a 1947 law to try to suspend the ...
BusinessOct. 1
Dockworkers at ports from Maine to Texas go on strike, a sta...
BusinessSep. 29
Protect Yourself from Financial Scams: Expert tips to safegu...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport and local businesses celebrate milestones with ribbon cuttings
BusinessSep. 29
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport and local businesses celebrate milestones with ribbon cuttings
Dille Pollard promotes Perryville resident
BusinessSep. 29
Dille Pollard promotes Perryville resident
Perry County, Jackson gas prices on the downswing
BusinessSep. 29
Perry County, Jackson gas prices on the downswing
Perryville chamber launches new pilot program
BusinessSep. 29
Perryville chamber launches new pilot program
New candy store coming to downtown Cape Girardeau
BusinessSep. 29
New candy store coming to downtown Cape Girardeau
Pet blessing to introduce new Mercy Southeast therapy dog
BusinessSep. 29
Pet blessing to introduce new Mercy Southeast therapy dog
Stock market today: Dow sets a record as Wall Street drifts to the finish of another winning week
BusinessSep. 27
Stock market today: Dow sets a record as Wall Street drifts to the finish of another winning week
Sponsored: Financial advisor Brooke Roth on navigating new retirement rules
BusinessSep. 27
Sponsored: Financial advisor Brooke Roth on navigating new retirement rules
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy