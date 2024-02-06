When will your favorite fast-food restaurants reopen indoor dining?

Brian House, owner and operator of Chick-fil-A at 3333 Gordonville Road in Cape Girardeau said April 2021. Shannon Davis, owner and operator of local McDonald's restaurants said, "We will reopen when things settle down. I just don't know when that's going to be." And Dan Drury, president of Midamerica Hotels/Drury Restaurants, said finding employees is their biggest hurdle to reopening.

All three of the businesses shut down dining rooms sometime in March, when the coronavirus pandemic hit. Fortunately for fast-food restaurants, they have drive-through windows, so they pivoted to accommodate customers that way, or through delivery, while keeping employees safe.

"I've got a duty to my customers and my staff to make sure they're safe," Davis said. "They're wearing masks and gloves and the drive-throughs have plastic shields on them. Then, if you open up to lobbies ... there's just a lot more potential contacts."

Drury shared they've had angry guests spray Lysol in some of the faces of the drive-through workers over the past several months.

"Even not even reopening, I've got to worry about the team," he said.

According to the National Restaurant Association, the restaurant industry has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, with restaurant and food service sales losses surpassing $185 billion between March and August.

House, Davis and Drury said the delivery options offered and curbside service have helped tremendously; a much larger percentage of their customers are getting their meals delivered than ever before.