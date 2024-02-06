Social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter are often sources for good story ideas. On average, I probably find one or two news "tips" every week on social media based on things people post.

But every now and then, a social media story comes along that isn't based on a post, but on the social media platform itself.

Such was the case last week when somebody suggested I check out a local Facebook page that in only a few months has built an enormous following that seems to be growing by the hour.

All of the page members have one thing in common — they are all disciples of Blackstone griddles.

I must admit, until about a week ago, the only "Blackstone" I knew was the late American magician Harry Blackstone Jr.

Dr. Susan Sheets, a Cape Girardeau pediatric dentist, says she never heard of Blackstone griddles until June of last year when a college classmate posted a message on her Facebook page about buying one as a Father's Day gift for her husband.

"I had no clue what they were," Susan told me last week, "so I looked them up and they looked pretty phenomenal." Blackstone griddles, she said, have cooking surfaces made from cold-rolled flat steel so they function much like cast iron skillets.

"I started calling around looking for one, but it was just after Father's Day so most places were sold out and some stores thought they might not get them because of manufacturing delays during the pandemic," Susan said. Eventually, though, she found a farm-and-home store in town with three Blackstones.

"I bought a 36-inch, four burner model," she said. "My son and daughter-in-law put it together for me the following day. We had fajitas that night and they were the best I ever had. I was in love from that moment on."

Since that day more than a year ago, Susan told me she has only cooked one meal in her kitchen instead of on one of her six Blackstones. (Yes, I said six. Since buying her first one last June, she has added five more with different sizes and features to her cooking arsenal, not to mention dozens of accessories).

Susan admits she's "a little nutsy" when it comes to Blackstone products. For several weeks after buying her first griddle, she posted pictures of her meals on Facebook and raved about them to family members, her staff and others, convincing several people to buy their own griddles.

Kelli Keppner, a surgical nurse at Southeast Hospital, bought a Blackstone shortly after Susan made her initial purchase. It was during a conversation Sept. 1, in a Southeast operating room, the idea of hosting a Blackstone Facebook page was hatched.

"We started talking and she said, 'We should start a Facebook page.' I said, 'I don't know how,' and she said, 'I do,' and she started the group on her break," Susan said.

The group was originally called "SEMO Blackstone Griddlers," but Susan said "SEMO" was soon deleted because people thought you had to be in Southeast Missouri to join.

By mid-April, the Facebook group had 3,500 members, but as summer approached, and grilling season kicked in, the group started to sizzle like the food it featured.

By the middle of May, the group had 10,000 members. It hit the 75,000 mark July 2 and grew to 100,000 about a week after that. As of Saturday afternoon, when I wrote this column, the group's membership was closing in on 125,000 and included Blackstone enthusiasts from throughout the United States and several foreign nations.

"It's unbelievable," Susan said. "Seriously, unbelievable."

Group members post dozens — and sometimes hundreds — of meal photos and griddle recipes every day. "When we first started the group, I was posting a lot more than anybody else, trying to get it going," Susan said, and admitted her grocery bill was "sky high" because she was trying various recipes and uploading pictures of everything she made.

But while her grocery expenses went up, Susan says her electric bills went down because she wasn't using her kitchen's electric range and oven.

"I have no idea how much money I've saved on electricity, but since last June when I bought my first Blackstone, and cooking on it at least five times a week, I think I've only gone through seven tanks of propane in that time," she said. "And I don't think that's bad at all."

With the exception of cake, Susan told me there's practically nothing she can't prepare on one (or more) of her Blackstones, including beef, pork, poultry, seafood, pasta, fruits and vegetables, although she admits her fried artichokes were a flop. "They were awful," she said with a laugh.