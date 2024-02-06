Local experts opine on the risk of little or no personal savings

On Oct. 21, a federal judge issued a temporary block, or stay, of the Biden administration's student-loan forgiveness plan.
The plan, first revealed by President Joe Biden two months earlier, promised to cancel up to $10,000 student debt for non-Pell Grant recipients and $20,000 for those who had received Pell Grants.
Eligibility for debt cancellation depends on current income. Single borrowers must earn less than $125,000 annually, while the cap is $250,000 combined for married borrowers.
A working theory, enunciated in the Biden announcement, is forgiving student debt will remove an obstacle now preventing younger people from becoming first-time homebuyers.
There is some available empirical data that would seem to support this view.
According to bankrate.com, cumulative federal student loan debt now tops $1.6 trillion. Boiling it down, the typical college undergraduate has accumulated nearly $25,000 in debt before completing a degree.
Cutting down the debt would seem to clear a path toward the American dream of homeownership.
Hold on. The matter, according to analysts and experts across the financial spectrum, is complicated.
Logan Mohtashami, HousingWire lead analyst, is skeptical the Biden plan will produce the results it promises.
"The majority of student loans in delinquency are $10,000 and below," Mohtashami said. "A percentage of the population will no longer have student debt, yes, but those people tend to be college dropouts who rent. They don't have the income power that finishing college gives you, and if you wash that debt off it doesn't increase their borrowing power."
David Yaskewich, chairman of the Accounting, Economics and Finance Department at Southeast Missouri State University, said he understands the rationale behind Biden's idea.
"You would think that if student loan debt gets forgiven, [this] would allow young adults to have a quicker transition to what I would call financial maturity. Part of that [maturity] would be purchasing a home or moving out of a parent's house or buying that first car," said Yaskewich, who has served on SEMO's faculty for more than a decade. "If $10,000 maximum forgiveness is implemented, that could go a long way toward — for instance — a down payment on a home [and forgiveness] would be a significant saving for college graduates. That would be the expected effect, at least from my point of view."
Kevin Greaser, Cape Girardeau community bank president for First Midwest Bank, said the attitude about personal savings has changed since his youth.
"Growing up, I was always taught you had a short-term [savings] bucket for living expenses; an intermediate-term bucket for a car purchase or for funding college; and a long-term bucket for retirement. Americans typically have done a poor job in all three of these buckets, frankly," Greaser said.
"I don't really know when people stopped saving," said Samantha Kroenung, First Midwest Bank-Cape Girardeau operations manager. "When I was a kid, my parents taught me how to save. I had a savings account and I was required to put my birthday money in it. I don't know when that stopped or if it has stopped and it just seems people don't want to save anymore."
According to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, the U.S. household saving rate — the latest figure available — was a 3.1% in September 2022, the lowest rate recorded since September 2008, a time sometimes referred to as the "Great Recession."
During the height of COVID-19, the bureau said the U.S. saving rate rose as high as 33%, as Americans hoarded cash temporarily during the pandemic.
Interest rates have risen this year with Freddie Mac announcing the most recent rate on a 30-year fixed rate mortgage — 7.08% — is the highest it's been in 20 years.
Correspondingly, rates paid on savings accounts have also gone up in 2022, but the rise, according to available empirical data, has not budged the needle in terms of personal savings.
One reason for the continued paucity in personal savings, suggested Greaser, is better rates can be found in money market accounts, to cite one example.
A bigger reason, the banker asserts, is current high inflation.
"It just seems to me in our society and our culture in the U.S., the cost of living has dramatically influenced the lack of savings," Greaser said.
Kroenung cited a personal example as an illustration of how difficult it can be today to put any money away for the future.
"It costs me $155 per week to have my child in day care," Kroenung said. "I only have one child needing day care [but] we know families who have multiple kids who need to be cared for as they work, and that adds up quickly."
Yaskewich points out a lack of personal savings accounts lodged in lending institutions has demonstrable economic consequences.
"In the long run, you do need savings in order to generate investment," the university economist said.
"If someone puts money in the bank, that's money a bank would loan out to someone else for the purchase of a home or a car, for example. Savings, long term, is necessary for sustainable long-term growth because it generates investment in new assets and new equipment."
"We don't hear people talking about [savings]," Greaser said. "I think it's a generational thing. All of a sudden, when people turn 50, they wake up one day and say, 'Oh, my goodness, I'm going to be retired soon. I don't have nearly enough money in retirement.' It's at that point people become more serious about saving. I don't know what the solution is. I'd like to propose one but I don't know what it would be."
According to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, the U.S. ranks ninth in the world in terms of household savings rate — higher than Canada, Mexico and the United Kingdom, but positioned no better than ninth on the world list.
Switzerland and Sweden are at the top, at 19% and 15.7%, respectively, followed by Norway, Australia, Germany, France, Austria and the Netherlands, rounding out the top eight countries.
