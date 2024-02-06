Local experts opine on the risk of little or no personal savings

On Oct. 21, a federal judge issued a temporary block, or stay, of the Biden administration's student-loan forgiveness plan.

The plan, first revealed by President Joe Biden two months earlier, promised to cancel up to $10,000 student debt for non-Pell Grant recipients and $20,000 for those who had received Pell Grants.

Eligibility for debt cancellation depends on current income. Single borrowers must earn less than $125,000 annually, while the cap is $250,000 combined for married borrowers.

A working theory, enunciated in the Biden announcement, is forgiving student debt will remove an obstacle now preventing younger people from becoming first-time homebuyers.

There is some available empirical data that would seem to support this view.

According to bankrate.com, cumulative federal student loan debt now tops $1.6 trillion. Boiling it down, the typical college undergraduate has accumulated nearly $25,000 in debt before completing a degree.

Cutting down the debt would seem to clear a path toward the American dream of homeownership.

Hold on. The matter, according to analysts and experts across the financial spectrum, is complicated.

Logan Mohtashami, HousingWire lead analyst, is skeptical the Biden plan will produce the results it promises.

"The majority of student loans in delinquency are $10,000 and below," Mohtashami said. "A percentage of the population will no longer have student debt, yes, but those people tend to be college dropouts who rent. They don't have the income power that finishing college gives you, and if you wash that debt off it doesn't increase their borrowing power."

David Yaskewich, chairman of the Accounting, Economics and Finance Department at Southeast Missouri State University, said he understands the rationale behind Biden's idea.

"You would think that if student loan debt gets forgiven, [this] would allow young adults to have a quicker transition to what I would call financial maturity. Part of that [maturity] would be purchasing a home or moving out of a parent's house or buying that first car," said Yaskewich, who has served on SEMO's faculty for more than a decade. "If $10,000 maximum forgiveness is implemented, that could go a long way toward — for instance — a down payment on a home [and forgiveness] would be a significant saving for college graduates. That would be the expected effect, at least from my point of view."

Kevin Greaser, Cape Girardeau community bank president for First Midwest Bank, said the attitude about personal savings has changed since his youth.

"Growing up, I was always taught you had a short-term [savings] bucket for living expenses; an intermediate-term bucket for a car purchase or for funding college; and a long-term bucket for retirement. Americans typically have done a poor job in all three of these buckets, frankly," Greaser said.