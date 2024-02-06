All sections
BusinessJanuary 29, 2024

Local diver Bruce Skinner completes scuba instructor's course

Bruce Skinner, a dive professional with Cape Girardeau-based Cape Dive & Travel and Southeast Missouri State University's associate vice president of student life, has completed training to certify new scuba divers. Skinner completed his Professional Association of Dive Instructors (PADI) Instructor Development Course on Jan. 14 at Rainbow Reef Dive Center in Key Largo, Florida...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Bruce Skinner, right, with PADI instructor examiner John Miller. Skinner recently completed training in Florida that allows him to certify new scuba divers.
Bruce Skinner, right, with PADI instructor examiner John Miller. Skinner recently completed training in Florida that allows him to certify new scuba divers.Submitted

Bruce Skinner, a dive professional with Cape Girardeau-based Cape Dive & Travel and Southeast Missouri State University's associate vice president of student life, has completed training to certify new scuba divers.

Skinner completed his Professional Association of Dive Instructors (PADI) Instructor Development Course on Jan. 14 at Rainbow Reef Dive Center in Key Largo, Florida.

He also completed advanced training in dive theory, including dive physics and physiology, as part of the program.

Skinner passed six written sections on dive standards and training procedures and showcased a variety of skill demonstrations and emergency techniques.

Upon completion of his training, Skinner became able to certify open water, advanced open water, rescue and dive master divers, and well as the ability to train night, peak performance buoyancy and enriched air divers.

"When I started six years ago, my goal was just to go on vacation and swim over a coral reef, and I just fell in love with it," Skinner said.

He said he enjoys helping people gain confidence in their scuba-diving abilities.

"To be able to do that more often and to help more people, I needed to be an instructor, so that was my motivation," he added.

Skinner completed additional training to become certified as a PADI emergency first responder instructor, care for child with AED instructor and emergency oxygen provider instructor.

Cape Dive & Travel sells scuba gear, provides dive training and organizes diving trips.

