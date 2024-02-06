Local diver Bruce Skinner completes scuba instructor's course

Bruce Skinner, a dive professional with Cape Girardeau-based Cape Dive & Travel and Southeast Missouri State University's associate vice president of student life, has completed training to certify new scuba divers.

Skinner completed his Professional Association of Dive Instructors (PADI) Instructor Development Course on Jan. 14 at Rainbow Reef Dive Center in Key Largo, Florida.

He also completed advanced training in dive theory, including dive physics and physiology, as part of the program.

Skinner passed six written sections on dive standards and training procedures and showcased a variety of skill demonstrations and emergency techniques.

Upon completion of his training, Skinner became able to certify open water, advanced open water, rescue and dive master divers, and well as the ability to train night, peak performance buoyancy and enriched air divers.