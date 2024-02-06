Local dietitian pens second cookbook

Ellen Gipson is juggling a lot these days as a toddler’s mom, wife, registered dietitian, fitness instructor, pediatric nutrition expert, baby-led weaning educator, author and soon-to-be mom of two.

“There are a lot of things that happened this year that we were not planning on — writing a cookbook, we moved, we’re having a baby. So it was a bit of busy year,” Gipson said.

Her first book, “BLW Baby Food Cookbook: A Stage-by-Stage Approach to Baby-Led Weaning with Confidence,” came out in October 2019. Then in early March, the publisher contacted her asking whether she would write another cookbook.

Partnering with the same co-author as before, Laura Morton, also a toddler mom and fellow registered dietitian, they went to work on their second book, “Whole Food Baby Food: Healthy Recipes to Help Infants and Toddlers Thrive.” After discussing whether they should tackle the project, they said, “What else are we going to do this summer.” Then, quarantine happened, “So, we’re like, ‘Well, perfect,’ Gipson said.

The inspiration for the books came after Gipson’s daughter was born.

“I started researching how can I feed her? Can I feed her the regular healthy food that I’m eating? And the answer is, absolutely you can,” she said.

At the same time, while Gipson was working for the Jackson School District as the nutrition coordinator, she witnessed a lot of picky eating.

“I’ve seen that in families, too, but the kids were very unfamiliar with common ingredients. I would take blueberries to a classroom and many kids had never even had a fresh blueberry. It’s not an exotic food; it’s pretty much on most markets’ shelves,” she explained.

Gipson decided to put together material and curriculum to help educate parents “because if I’m feeling like this as a dietitian, we all have our concerns.”

Soon, she was teaching classes in the community and in 2017, decided to stay home from her full-time job at the Jackson School District to explore opportunities in the field of pediatric nutrition. Soon after, the book publisher reached out to her with the idea of writing the first book on baby-led weaning.