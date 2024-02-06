All sections
BusinessSeptember 26, 2022

Local Christmas tree retailer ends pre-ordering

Yule Log Cabin has informed its regular customers by U.S. mail that it will no longer offer pre-ordering of Christmas trees effective immediately, ending a decadeslong practice. "This has been a very difficult decision. There continues to be a national shortage of fresh trees. Our grower has been planting more trees but it will be a few more years before they get caught up. It takes 8 to 10 years to grow a 7 to 8 foot Fraser fir," owners Joannie and Jerry Smith said...

Jeff Long
Joannie Smith, co-owner of Yule Log Cabin near Scott City, finishes off a Christmas wreath Dec. 4, 2017. The family-owned seasonal business has that announced for the first time in decades, it will no longer offer pre-ordering of Christmas trees because of shortages.
Joannie Smith, co-owner of Yule Log Cabin near Scott City, finishes off a Christmas wreath Dec. 4, 2017. The family-owned seasonal business has that announced for the first time in decades, it will no longer offer pre-ordering of Christmas trees because of shortages.Southeast Missourian file

Yule Log Cabin has informed its regular customers by U.S. mail that it will no longer offer pre-ordering of Christmas trees effective immediately, ending a decadeslong practice.

"This has been a very difficult decision. There continues to be a national shortage of fresh trees. Our grower has been planting more trees but it will be a few more years before they get caught up. It takes 8 to 10 years to grow a 7 to 8 foot Fraser fir," owners Joannie and Jerry Smith said.

The Smiths say they expect a shipment of live trees to arrive Nov. 16, and added they will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Business
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

