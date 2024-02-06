Local Christmas tree retailer ends pre-ordering

Yule Log Cabin has informed its regular customers by U.S. mail that it will no longer offer pre-ordering of Christmas trees effective immediately, ending a decadeslong practice.
"This has been a very difficult decision. There continues to be a national shortage of fresh trees. Our grower has been planting more trees but it will be a few more years before they get caught up. It takes 8 to 10 years to grow a 7 to 8 foot Fraser fir," owners Joannie and Jerry Smith said.
The Smiths say they expect a shipment of live trees to arrive Nov. 16, and added they will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.
