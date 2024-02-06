All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessFebruary 8, 2021

Local chef brings celebrity experience home with La Relance Cuisine

Chef Kelcie Miller has been all over the world but is ready to circle back to her hometown to open La Relance Cuisine. French for "revival," La Relance opened in January in City Centre at 2502 Tanner Drive in Cape Girardeau. Miller said she "wanted to bring something new to Cape. It's been a labor of love."...

Maria Swan Childress
From left, John Eric Klein, Kelcie Miller and Vanessa Klein pose for a photo.
From left, John Eric Klein, Kelcie Miller and Vanessa Klein pose for a photo.Submitted

Chef Kelcie Miller has been all over the world but is ready to circle back to her hometown to open La Relance Cuisine.

French for "revival," La Relance opened in January in City Centre at 2502 Tanner Drive in Cape Girardeau. Miller said she "wanted to bring something new to Cape. It's been a labor of love."

For now, La Relance offers a trio of services: meal prep, catering and cooking classes, with an eye on expanding into prepared meals to pick up at the City Centre location, and mise en place boxes, which would include ingredients and instructions to make a meal at home, much like the popular meal kits on the market.

Originally from Cape Girardeau, Miller moved to Kansas City around age 7, came back to attend Southeast Missouri State University and studied to be a teacher, but soon realized she wanted to work in the food industry.

After graduating from culinary school at L'Ecole Culinaire in St. Louis, Miller boarded a European cruise line as an assistant pastry chef out of Monaco and toured more than 12 countries.

A plate of food offered by La Relance inside City Centre.
A plate of food offered by La Relance inside City Centre.Submitted

Once that came to a close, one of her culinary instructors connected her with a catering company, which led to touring with bands as an executive sous chef and pastry chef for performers such as Justin Bieber and Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

Most recently, Miller worked for seven years as a private chef for a family in the oil industry, which she cannot name, in Fort Worth, Texas.

After all of the touring, traveling and experiences, Miller said she's ready to "put down roots" back in her hometown.

Around the world

Miller brings a wealth of knowledge and experiences through her numerous culinary adventures.

Traveling as an assistant pastry chef with Silversea Cruises allowed her to visit and experience the cultures and cuisine of New Zealand, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, China, Japan, South Korea, Russia and Canada.

"I was only one of eight Americans that worked on the ship. A lot of the workers were of Indonesian or Malaysian descent, where women are subservient in those countries, and so having a female presence in the kitchen was difficult because your knowledge of certain things was overlooked or that you didn't know what you're talking about," Miller recalled.

Although Hong Kong was her favorite city, Miller said visiting the Great Wall of China had challenges.

"Something happened with our embassy during that time to where we were having issues with China, so they came on board and took our passports from us," she said.

Touring

As a pastry chef on the Justin Bieber's Believe World Tour in 2012 and 2013, she made different cupcake flavors every day, which became a challenge and something the guests anticipated.

"So it became, like, a thing — I was Ms. Cupcake Lady," she said.

Bieber was a fan of her pastries. "One night on tour, Justin Bieber ate an absurd amount of cupcakes before he went on stage," Miller said.

"Living on a tour bus with a bunch of boys was interesting," she said. Thankfully, singer Carly Rae Jepsen, an opening act for Bieber and one of the only other women on the tour, let Miller use her dressing room to shower.

One of the more challenging aspects of being a traveling chef was every venue is different when it comes to the kitchen setting.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Kelcie Miller poses for a photo with former basketball player Shaquille O'Neal while she was working as a pastry chef on Justin Bieber's 2012-2013 Believe World Tour.
Kelcie Miller poses for a photo with former basketball player Shaquille O'Neal while she was working as a pastry chef on Justin Bieber's 2012-2013 Believe World Tour.Submitted

"We would set up the kitchen in various places every day," Miller said. "Some days, it would be by the stage; some days outside; some days it would in a tiny little space that we would put the induction burner on top of your road case and that's what you're cooking off."

Each night after the performance, she would pack up the kitchen and head to the next town.

"You got to see places and meet people that you'd never in a million years would have thought," she said. "One day, (Shaquille O'Neal) was at the Justin Bieber show. Michael Jordan came once because he owns the Charlotte Bobcats and we were at their venue."

Texas

Miller said all the cruise ship and touring prepared her for the job in Texas.

"The family entertained constantly, and had quite a few residences all over Texas," she said.

Working with an enormous budget for a family as a private chef allowed Miller to learn how to work with various purveyors of ingredients she called a "once in a career" opportunity.

"I was flying fishing from Maine or Hawaii or getting caviar flown in from Petrossian out of New York," she said, "It was kind of like Toys R Us for chefs."

Back home

After having traveled the world and worked with many different clients, Miller said, "I want to come back and live in Cape. I needed to check those boxes for myself. I'm at a point where I want to be back home. I want a family. I want to plant roots. I love this area."

She added, "All the little stepping stones have made me who I am today, and it's kind of full circle coming back home."

Through a friend, Miller met with local restaurateurs John Eric and Vanessa Klein to discuss a new concept for the Cape area. Soon after, they became business partners and La Relance was born.

La Relance

Miller has already catered several events or dinners in the area and is busy planning menus for meal prep and upcoming cooking classes. The meal prep part of the business consists of individual and family meals, which change weekly. Examples of the individual meals range from grilled salmon with roasted cauliflower and quinoa to sliced turkey breast with corn succotash and mashed sweet potatoes.

"It's not super complicated," Miller said. "The ingredients will be on the higher end of things, but you know you can do good, simple food, but do it well; you don't have to have 50 different crazy ingredients going on."

Miller is most excited about the cooking classes, from a couples Valentine's Day class and a mommy-and-me baking class to making sauces and building a charcuterie board, classes will take place inside a large commercial kitchen.

"They'll be in there actually cooking the food on commercial equipment," Miller said.

She wants the environment to be upbeat: "We'll play music. We'll get into it."

"I'm very blessed that I've gotten to do a lot of cool things in my past and now I'm ready for this chapter, so I can teach my experience to somebody else and to get them to fall in love with cooking," she said.

To find out more, visit www.larelancecuisine.com.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessOct. 25
Stock market today: Wall Street closes mostly lower and ends...
BusinessOct. 21
Cape Girardeau Farmers Insurance agent invited to national f...
BusinessOct. 21
Saint Francis Healthcare System hires new gastroenterology s...
BusinessOct. 21
Retirement community groundbreaking among planned ribbon cut...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape chamber event to focus on election processes
BusinessOct. 21
Cape chamber event to focus on election processes
Refinished furniture, chainsaw carvings available at The Rustic Room
BusinessOct. 21
Refinished furniture, chainsaw carvings available at The Rustic Room
Little change to gasoline prices in Missouri
BusinessOct. 21
Little change to gasoline prices in Missouri
Mail carriers reach tentative contract with USPS that includes pay raises and air-conditioned trucks
BusinessOct. 19
Mail carriers reach tentative contract with USPS that includes pay raises and air-conditioned trucks
US to probe Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' system after pedestrian killed in low visibility conditions
BusinessOct. 18
US to probe Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' system after pedestrian killed in low visibility conditions
Mothes celebrates 25 years as Edward Jones financial adviser
BusinessOct. 14
Mothes celebrates 25 years as Edward Jones financial adviser
Mercy Southeast hires two new physicians
BusinessOct. 14
Mercy Southeast hires two new physicians
Gasoline prices on upswing in Southeast Missouri
BusinessOct. 14
Gasoline prices on upswing in Southeast Missouri
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy