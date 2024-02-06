Local chambers to host business events

Two local chambers of commerce are hosting business events this week:
* Perryville Area Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours event will last from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 4, at Ritter Real Estate, 6 W. Ste. Marie St. in Perryville.
* Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce is holding a First Friday Coffee event from 7 to 8:30 a.m. Friday, April 5. It is scheduled for the Century Casino Event Center at 777 N. Main St.
