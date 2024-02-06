All sections
BusinessFebruary 17, 2025

Local chambers to hold morning, afternoon events

Local chambers in Scott City, Jackson and Cape Girardeau are hosting networking events this February.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro

• Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce is having its Morning Chamber Coffee at 7:15 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20. This will be at The Front Porch, 1408 Main S. in Scott City.

Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will have its February Business Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Jackson Civic Center, 381 E. Deerwood Drive.

• Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce is holding a Chamber 101 meeting from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at Cape Chamber Regional Development Center, 220 N. Fountain St. This event is designed for new chamber members to meet and share their stories with chamber ambassadors and staff.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

