Local chambers to hold morning, afternoon events

• Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce is having its Morning Chamber Coffee at 7:15 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20. This will be at The Front Porch, 1408 Main S. in Scott City.
• Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will have its February Business Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Jackson Civic Center, 381 E. Deerwood Drive.
• Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce is holding a Chamber 101 meeting from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at Cape Chamber Regional Development Center, 220 N. Fountain St. This event is designed for new chamber members to meet and share their stories with chamber ambassadors and staff.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.