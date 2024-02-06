Local chambers hold wide variety of events

Continuing a busy week for local chambers of commerce, several of them will be putting on chamber events.

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Brew & Business small business discussion event from 8 to 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 16 at Saint Francis Healthcare System, 211 Saint Francis Drive in Cape Girardeau. Registration is available at the Cape Chamber website. The event is free to attend.

They are also holding a Young Professionals of Cape Area Sip & Mix during the Cape Catfish baseball game on Friday, May 17.