Local chambers hold wide variety of events

Continuing a busy week for local chambers of commerce, several of them will be putting on chamber events.
The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Brew & Business small business discussion event from 8 to 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 16 at Saint Francis Healthcare System, 211 Saint Francis Drive in Cape Girardeau. Registration is available at the Cape Chamber website. The event is free to attend.
They are also holding a Young Professionals of Cape Area Sip & Mix during the Cape Catfish baseball game on Friday, May 17.
The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will hold their monthly Business After Hours event at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14 at Alliance Bank in Jackson, 2320 E. Jackson Blvd.
Additionally, the Jackson Chamber’s May Business Breakfast will start at 7:30 a.m. on Friday, May 17 at its usual location, the Jackson Civic Center.
The Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce, meanwhile, will hold their Morning Chamber Coffee from 7:15 to 7:50 a.m. on Thursday, May 16 at The Front Porch, 1408 Main St. in Scott City.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.