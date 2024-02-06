Around the same time, Laurie Everett and Danea Johnson stepped out and took a chance, hearkening the call to be their own boss and do it their way as business owners.

Everett bought an existing antique shop on Broadway in Cape Girardeau, fittingly called Annie Laurie's in 2005, while Johnson opened the doors to Concepts Styling Salon in a quiet strip of businesses on West Drive in Cape Girardeau in 2006.

Both had humble starts, found sound advice from others, and honed in on what worked best to thrive and grow. Everett and her husband Rocky have expanded their operations to include a property across the street in The Indie House, opening Mother Earth and creating an umbrella realty entity, Everett Property Management.

Johnson's operation has evolved into a two-part salon/boutique with four full-time positions to nine full-time and four part-time positions.

There were pains, gains and valuable lessons along the road to more prosperous times. Operating in different industries, they speak much the same advice, with focus being among the most paramount.

Laurie Everett poses for a photo Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017 at Mother Earth in Cape Girardeau. Fred Lynch

Focus works on a lot of levels, whether it be vision, goals, advice, customers, products and services or advertising.

At both women's foundation is a deep passion and interest in their business field. It has been essential in handling the demands of time and money.

Antiques were a hobby for Everett before she entered the field professionally.

"It's very cliche, but I feel like if you do something you love, it shows, and you're willing to go that distance, because it can be very long days," Everett says.

Johnson had been a hair stylist for 10 years before opening her doors at her current location.

"I thought I could do it better," Johnson says. "I had my own vision and I wanted to try something different."

While she had a vision, she needed help with business skills, realizing a couple years in that her execution needed an overhaul. While Concepts originally offered skin care, manicures, pedicures, hair care and sold some hair care products, Johnson wasn't comfortable with the multitude of directions.

She reached out for help, attending a school in Tampa, Florida -- Summit Salon Business Systems -- to learn a different way. She did, learning inventory management that helped boost the boutique side of her business -- candles, jewelry and gift items are now among the merchandise -- and how to help other stylists grow their business. She also eliminated some of the services -- skin care and pedicures -- to allow efforts to be concentrated on hair styling. She said the changes occurred with her "kicking and screaming" but were vital in the pursuit of excellence.

"I think it's important when you open a business to figure out what you're good at and do that to the very best of your ability," Johnson says. "Don't try to do everything for everybody."