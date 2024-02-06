Around the same time, Laurie Everett and Danea Johnson stepped out and took a chance, hearkening the call to be their own boss and do it their way as business owners.
Everett bought an existing antique shop on Broadway in Cape Girardeau, fittingly called Annie Laurie's in 2005, while Johnson opened the doors to Concepts Styling Salon in a quiet strip of businesses on West Drive in Cape Girardeau in 2006.
Both had humble starts, found sound advice from others, and honed in on what worked best to thrive and grow. Everett and her husband Rocky have expanded their operations to include a property across the street in The Indie House, opening Mother Earth and creating an umbrella realty entity, Everett Property Management.
Johnson's operation has evolved into a two-part salon/boutique with four full-time positions to nine full-time and four part-time positions.
There were pains, gains and valuable lessons along the road to more prosperous times. Operating in different industries, they speak much the same advice, with focus being among the most paramount.
Focus works on a lot of levels, whether it be vision, goals, advice, customers, products and services or advertising.
At both women's foundation is a deep passion and interest in their business field. It has been essential in handling the demands of time and money.
Antiques were a hobby for Everett before she entered the field professionally.
"It's very cliche, but I feel like if you do something you love, it shows, and you're willing to go that distance, because it can be very long days," Everett says.
Johnson had been a hair stylist for 10 years before opening her doors at her current location.
"I thought I could do it better," Johnson says. "I had my own vision and I wanted to try something different."
While she had a vision, she needed help with business skills, realizing a couple years in that her execution needed an overhaul. While Concepts originally offered skin care, manicures, pedicures, hair care and sold some hair care products, Johnson wasn't comfortable with the multitude of directions.
She reached out for help, attending a school in Tampa, Florida -- Summit Salon Business Systems -- to learn a different way. She did, learning inventory management that helped boost the boutique side of her business -- candles, jewelry and gift items are now among the merchandise -- and how to help other stylists grow their business. She also eliminated some of the services -- skin care and pedicures -- to allow efforts to be concentrated on hair styling. She said the changes occurred with her "kicking and screaming" but were vital in the pursuit of excellence.
"I think it's important when you open a business to figure out what you're good at and do that to the very best of your ability," Johnson says. "Don't try to do everything for everybody."
Johnson still has a business consultant fly in every three months to help maintain efficiency of the operation.
Everett had to keep focus and belief during the early days, when customer traffic was light. Expenses were streamlined as the Everetts sold their house and moved into a living space above Annie Laurie's in an effort to give the business its best chance. They sold some items on consignment and also rented out dealer spaces, and one of those belonged to Kim Eiffert, who previously owned a store in Scott City, one that was inspiring to Everett.
"I always loved going to his store because it really embraced all your senses," Everett says.
Eiffert also had a positive outlook with sound advice that kept Everett on point.
"He came with a different attitude: 'This too shall pass, it will all be all right. A few weeks from now you're not even going to remember this small detail.'"
Everett still held a job as an office manager when she opened Annie Laurie's. It lessened financial concerns and allowed for money to go back into the business, a mindset which she maintains and regards as vital to growth.
The approach led to a bold move, the purchase of The Indie House and the opening of Mother Earth, one of four retail shops in the building.
"Before we expanded and bought this, Annie Laurie's was a very well-oiled machine," Everett said. "I would have not felt comfortable doing other things if that wasn't really squared away."
Everett possesses keen marketing skills, which are evident in "Zsa Zsa," an armless, stylish mannequin that occupies a bench in front of Annie Laurie's. Zsa Zsa has her own Facebook page and followers, part of a social media presence that is instrumental these days, communicating with customers about new arrivals, sales and other happenings.
Both Everett and Johnson maintain a large presence on Facebook and Instagram, which can be a job unto itself.
"I think the key thing with the social media, if you're going to do it, pick your platform and do it well," Everett says. "Don't try to do 10 different things."
Johnson also recommends focus on self, rather than on the competition.
"People worry too much what's going on around them," Johnson says. "You can't focus on who you are and what you're doing if you're worrying about what everyone else is doing. Stay with your own thing. Focus on your customers and your vision and culture, because just because someone else is doing something doesn't mean they have the same vision and values, and you dilute all that when you look around all the time."
Everett has come to a similar conclusion. She offers advice to others in need, and listens to advice.
"Ultimately trusting my gut has led me in the right direction because people always want to tell you how to run your business and what to do, but I think trusting my gut instinct has always led me down the right path," Everett says.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.