Anyone who has started a business knows how important it is to hire a good staff. Hiring and training employees is one of the greatest expenses company owners face. According to figures released by the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), the cost of hiring and training an employee is the equivalent of approximately six to eight months of that employee's salary.

"It's probably more with expensive employees, because you're hiring a recruiter, too," says Jennifer Hendrickson, chief executive officer at Hendrickson Business Advisors. She provides guidance to clients about hiring and interviewing practices, and also offers some executive placement.

Personnel costs can really add up, so making good hires and retaining employees is critical to the success of the business.

"It really affects a business's earnings," Hendrickson says.

It's a simple equation: Happy productive employees equals increased profits.

Cutline-Body Copy:Employees with BOLD! Marketing pose for a photo in her office Thursday, Nov. 9, in Cape Girardeau. Andrew J. Whitaker

"Hire the person and teach the skill, as opposed to hiring the skill and teaching the person," Hendrickson says. "There are a lot of people who have experience, but just won't fit in culturally with other employees."

This makes understanding an interviewee on a personal level very important.

"Get to know someone as a person when you're hiring them," Hendrickson says.

Dana Thomas, owner of BOLD! Marketing, agrees.

"For me, it's a personality match," she says, of choosing the right employee.

Cutline-Body Copy:Dana Thomas with BOLD! Marketing poses for a photo in her office Thursday, Nov. 9, in Cape Girardeau. Andrew J. Whitaker

BOLD! Marketing has offices in Cape Girardeau, and Nashville, Tennessee, as well as a full-time employee based in Memphis, Tennessee. Thomas started the company in 2008, and knows firsthand about hiring a good staff.

In addition to finding a person to hire who will mesh with the personality of other employees, there are certain things she looks for when conducting interviews.

"First, the individual who says, 'I've got this; I will ask all the right questions and I know I am accountable,'" she says. "I need those who have a willingness to learn. I tell every team member, 'You are not going to succeed in this in a year. It takes longer than that to learn.'"

Letting employees know up front what's expected of them, and helping them succeed benefits everyone. One of the best ways to give a job candidate a thorough understanding of what the job will entail is to outline everything in the offer letter, Thomas says.

"Employees and employers need to have the same expectations," she says.

Thomas also provides her clients with assistance in hiring employees to build their staffs, and cautions interviewers against making a hasty hire just because a job position is open and needs to be filled, because making a bad hire means starting the process all over.

"Turnover is very expensive," Hendrickson says. "It's very important to train and provide employees with sufficient resources when you hire someone."