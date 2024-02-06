All sections
Business
October 16, 2023

Local business closings

Edgewater Glass Co., 324 S. Plaza Way in Cape Girardeau — which in recent years had employed fewer than 10 workers -- has closed. Founded in 1965, Edgewater's work included auto glass, commercial buildings, residential sites, showers and tinting...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
An Edgewater Glass Co. employee adds tinting to the windows of a pickup truck in 2014. The longtime Cape Girardeau business has ceased operations.
An Edgewater Glass Co. employee adds tinting to the windows of a pickup truck in 2014. The longtime Cape Girardeau business has ceased operations.Southeast Missourian file

Edgewater Glass Co., 324 S. Plaza Way in Cape Girardeau — which in recent years had employed fewer than 10 workers — has closed.

Founded in 1965, Edgewater's work included auto glass, commercial buildings, residential sites, showers and tinting.

In April 2020, Edgewater received a $74,400 Paycheck Protection Plan from the U.S. government, according to www.federalpay.org.

n

Propak Logistics of Jackson, a provider of comprehensive supply-chain services, will close Friday, Dec. 8, terminating the employment of 93 people, according to an Tuesday, Oct. 10, WARN notice.

Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act, a federal law, requires at least 60 calendar days of advance written notice of a layoff involving 50 or more employees at a single site of employment.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Business
