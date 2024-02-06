Local business closings

Edgewater Glass Co., 324 S. Plaza Way in Cape Girardeau — which in recent years had employed fewer than 10 workers — has closed.
Founded in 1965, Edgewater's work included auto glass, commercial buildings, residential sites, showers and tinting.
In April 2020, Edgewater received a $74,400 Paycheck Protection Plan from the U.S. government, according to www.federalpay.org.
Propak Logistics of Jackson, a provider of comprehensive supply-chain services, will close Friday, Dec. 8, terminating the employment of 93 people, according to an Tuesday, Oct. 10, WARN notice.
Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act, a federal law, requires at least 60 calendar days of advance written notice of a layoff involving 50 or more employees at a single site of employment.
