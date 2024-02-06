Local bankers weigh in on Fed rate hike

"(A hike) is about the only tool the Fed has to fight inflation — inflation brought about by supply-chain issues and the Russian conflict. This was not unexpected and we expect more of these over the next few months," Karnes said.

According to the Wall Street Journal, higher rates make it more expensive to buy a home or a car or carry a credit card balance.

It is the second rate hike this year, after a smaller increase in March.

"Inflation is much too high and we understand the hardship it is causing," Fed chairman Jerome Powell said in a news conference. "We're moving expeditiously to bring it back down."

