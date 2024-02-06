Local bankers react to latest Fed move

Cape Girardeau banking leaders are weighing in on the Federal Reserve Board's decision Wednesday, March 22, to raise its key interest rate for the ninth time since March 2022.

The latest hike, 0.25%, like the others before it, is designed to discourage inflation by increasing the cost of borrowing.

The benchmark rate is now the highest it's been since 2007.

Wade Bartels, Alliance Bank

"My hope is the Fed will now pause and give some time for the increases to be digested," said Wade Bartels, Alliance Bank president/CEO. "Inflation seems to be cooling and almost daily you hear about large companies cutting their workforces. To me, this is an obvious sign the economy is cooling. (Wednesday's) smaller increase is reflective of (the Fed's) recognition of the current economic situation."