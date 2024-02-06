Local bankers react to latest Fed hike

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell announced Wednesday that for the second consecutive month interest rates are being raised 75 basis points, saying, "we're going to get our policy rate to a level where we're confident inflation will be moving down to 2%."

Robbie Guard MRV Banks

MRV Banks's Robbie Guard said he is concerned with the timing. "While raising the fed funds rate will slow down the economy, I question doing so in such a quick manner. I don't believe (the Fed) has allowed adequate time to see how much the economy has been impacted by the first two hikes," Guard said. MRV has two locations in Cape Girardeau and one each in St. Genevieve, Festus and St. Charles, Missouri.

Phil Moore Banterra Bank

Phil Moore of Banterra Bank — with branches in Cape Girardeau and East Prairie, Missouri — said he understands controlling inflation is in everybody's best interests.

"Unfortunately, (this) is going to cost borrowers more money and likely will slow economic growth. The next 18 months will be challenging for everybody, including the banking industry," he said.