Local bankers comment on better inflation news

U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday, Jan. 12, the biggest monthly decline in consumer prices since April 2020, in the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic — leading some economic analysts to suggest the Federal Reserve should pause any contemplated new increases in interest rates.

Consumer Price Index, said the Bureau of Labor Statistics, fell 0.1% in December, with last fall's steep drop in gasoline prices credited for much of the CPI decline.

Local input

Three Cape Girardeau bankers were invited to comment by the Southeast Missourian on the news.

James P. Limbaugh, Montgomery Bank

"We are of the opinion another 25 to 50 basis point increase has already been baked into the Fed's plan," said James P. Limbaugh, Montgomery Bank executive vice president and Cape Girardeau regional president. "[This hike] will more than likely complete the Fed's upward movement. We believe [the Fed] will then pause to assess where the economy is generally and where inflation is specifically in the second quarter. Mortgage and construction loan rates have already slowed significantly."