All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
BusinessSeptember 22, 2024
Local banker weighs in on Fed interest rate cut
Local banker Adrian Breen discusses the impact of the Federal Reserve's recent interest rate cut, the first in four years, and its potential effects on mortgages, consumer loans, and savings rates.
Christopher Borro
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by half a percent on Wednesday, Sept. 18, the first such reduction in four years. Interest rates fell from a 23-year high of 5.25% to 5.5% to a lower 4.75% to 5%.

“The 50 (basis point) cut signals the Fed’s concerns with the economy and unemployment. This is good news in the short-term if mortgage rates and consumer lending rates follow suit. This could also signal the beginning of additional rate cuts following each Fed meeting through the end of the year if inflation and unemployment remain stable or continue to improve,” said Adrian Breen, president and chief executive officer of The Bank of Missouri.

Breen said the decision would likely lead to decreased mortgage and money market rates, so consumers should prepare their finance decisions accordingly.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“Variable rate consumer loans — credit cards, home equity, adjustable rate mortgages, etc. — will follow suit. This typically also means 30-year mortgage rates may also drop. For savers, CD rates and indexed money market rates will also begin to drop,” he said.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the move was based partly on the Fed’s confidence that inflation would reach policymakers’ goal of a 2% annual rate in the near future. He said he did not see any red flags signaling economic downturn.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Federal Reserve
The Bank of Missouri
Interest rates
Advertisement
Related
BusinessSep. 25
Stock market today: Asian shares extend gains after China-dr...
BusinessSep. 24
Cape Girardeau man’s merchant services provider tops Entrepr...
BusinessSep. 22
New ownership, locations for several Cape Girardeau business...
BusinessSep. 22
Saint Francis hires new gastroenterology specialist
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
Two Cape Girardeau ribbon-cuttings planned
BusinessSep. 22
Two Cape Girardeau ribbon-cuttings planned
Cape-Kil celebrates 75 years of pest control
BusinessSep. 22
Cape-Kil celebrates 75 years of pest control
Businesswomen’s conference to be held in Perryville
BusinessSep. 22
Businesswomen’s conference to be held in Perryville
Gas prices continue decline
BusinessSep. 22
Gas prices continue decline
Outside the Office: Daniel Cook's journey from shop class to crafting unique cigar box guitars
BusinessSep. 21
Outside the Office: Daniel Cook's journey from shop class to crafting unique cigar box guitars
Stock market today: Wall Street closes its record-setting week mixed as FedEx slumps and Nike jumps
BusinessSep. 20
Stock market today: Wall Street closes its record-setting week mixed as FedEx slumps and Nike jumps
Stock market today: Wall Street rises toward records as jubilation sweeps markets worldwide
BusinessSep. 19
Stock market today: Wall Street rises toward records as jubilation sweeps markets worldwide
Cape County Transit operators awarded for service
BusinessSep. 15
Cape County Transit operators awarded for service
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy