B Magazine: Do you see in Missouri some of these smaller community banks needing to merge to be able to accommodate that type of environment to handle the tech demands?

It depends. If you put your head in the sand and do nothing, then yes, you’ll probably have to. We say that technology is eroding the moat that geography used to protect community banks from. The most shocking example of that is Rocket Mortgage. The mortgage was a staple community bank product. If we had your mortgage and your direct deposit, you were a customer for life. Well, we took that for granted. Now a company comes in and says, “Hey, you can apply over your phone. We can scan it, and you can give us your login information to verify.” Who would ever be comfortable doing that? Apparently, millions of people are, because if you look around, and we follow those statistics, Rocket Mortgage is typically the largest mortgage lender in a lot of communities. They traded that security and local feel for convenience. “We’ll print your tax returns and your bank statements and your 401k, your savings. We’ll take care of all of that for you. Just do it all online.” So that’s already been eroded, so to speak, and the personal checking account, savings and CDs aren’t far behind. Credit cards are a good example. So that’s what banks should be focusing on right now. And it’s not easy because that technology is evolving and changing so quickly.

B Magazine: You talked about the challenges with deposits and mortgage rates and what we’ve experienced in the last few years. Looking at current market conditions and then projecting forward, what are your thoughts on where we are right now and where we’re headed?

We’re a mess right now, and I don’t want to be an alarmist. I was a finance major. In school, I wasn’t an economist. But fundamentally, if you look at what’s happening the bubble is growing, and it’s going to have to burst. I’m praying for a soft landing. I’m trying to be optimistic. But the more you hear about giveaway programs and the government printing money, the more inflation is going to go up. And rates are not going to come down despite what the media is trying to convince people of until inflation gets control. And the Fed has never wavered on their goal of 2% inflation. It’s been that way for as long as I can remember. Up over 9% for a while. It’s come down to 3%. You watch the stock market, and call them prognosticators, I guess, say, “It went from 3.3% to 3.2%. Inflation has gone away.” Well, that’s the rate that inflation is increasing. That’s not inflation. If you look over the past three years, inflation in different segments of the economy is up over 30%. And that’s the pain people are feeling now.

I try to connect the dots. And if you take a step back and look at the news that comes out individually, no one’s ever really put it together now, but in summary, you’ve got inflation going up. And I think rates are going to stay higher for longer because I don’t see inflation coming down until we get spending under control. And I’m not taking a political slide either way on that. That’s just fundamentally what happens.

Forgiving student loan debt sounds good. Maybe you saved somebody $50 or $100 a month. Well, inflation just went up $300 a month after all of that. So those are the checks and balances. Checks are being written and we’re watching the balances play out. Somebody has to get up there and communicate and say, “Look, here’s what we need to do. There is no free lunch. Whatever we give away comes back in the form of inflation.” If it’s a giveaway or a spend, you’ve got to get that under control first, because if you don’t inflation is just going to keep going. And if you look at what interest rates have done, people’s capabilities to buy a home have dropped because it’s more expensive, and rates are higher. And then you look at the impact of inflation, I think it was 60% of consumers in America were already living paycheck to paycheck. And then now on average, your bills have gone up 1,000 or $1,100 a month. Where does that come from? Buy now, pay later is not a regulated bank experience. They don’t have to follow the same rules a bank does, so they’ve gone that route. Credit card debt is at an all-time high. Rates are record highs for that. Premature distributions and hardship withdrawals from 401K or retirement savings are at an all-time high. You look at that combination, does that make you sleep well at night? It keeps this old banker up.

B Magazine: You talked a little bit earlier about the regulatory challenges. I know you wrote an op-ed back in October regarding Sen. Josh Hawley’s bill that would cap APR on credit card fees. I think one of the arguments was a limited government approach and that government doesn’t solve problems like this. From a banking perspective, why is it bad to put a cap on credit card fees?

We have millions of credit cards issued nationwide with over a dozen different companies and partners that we issue in their name. You’ll see The Bank of Missouri on the back of the card. We have a line of sight to how those algorithms and the approval processes work. Most of what we offer is to near-prime and subprime borrowers, which means a bank typically cannot offer them a credit card because of their credit score, their late payment history, or a combination of different things. People wind up in that situation for different reasons. Life happens, divorces, deaths, family changes, you name it, loss of employment, all those things. People who wind up in that position don’t do it on purpose. Not everybody, some do, some don’t.

When you put a mass-scale program together, because of the higher delinquency and the higher charge-offs, you have to charge a higher rate and higher fees to be able to offer that program. Take the late fees, $32 maybe, and they want to lower that to $8. Well, when they came out and gave late fee guidance or limits before, they did a lot of analytical work behind it to find out where that money was going and what was happening with it. On average, most of the programs we see, the successful ones might make 50 cents a month per card in profit. It’s not a whole lot of money. And that’s with the $30 late charge, the different fees, and the 30% interest rate. All that combined, that’s what they make. You’re going to take $10-$15 or more away from that component. You’re going to move that math behind that model. And the first thing that’s going to happen is we’re going to have to go out to the cards for prime people that are 8%, 9%, 10%, those are going to have to come up because you have to backfill a lot. It’s not as simple as just raising or lowering a fee. That is a complicated formula that’s used to A) fund the operation and B) make a little bit of profit.

If you have a credit card and you have a 700 credit score, and you pay on time, and everything works, why should someone who doesn’t pay on time charge off their credit card and get the same rate that you get, the same fee structure? It’s not as simple as saying, “Look at all that money they’re making.” They’re not making that much money. By the time charge offs and capital for delinquencies and funding their operation. It’s not the gravy train.

And the junk fees that are out there right now from the CFPB. Everything a bank charges for is a junk fee for some reason. We’re not a nonprofit. We have shareholders. We have bills to pay. If you look at the banking industry as a whole, a return on assets of 1%, 1.5% when all the dust clears, is a lot lower than a lot of industries. But for some reason, it’s easy to pick on banks.

If you look at what a mess the government is today, and what they should be focusing on, again, inflation is costing people $1,100 a month and Josh Hawley is going to try and save $8 a month and then directly take away access to credit for the people that need it the most because in addition to raising rates and fees on people that pay on time, they’ll go down their spectrum, and they’ll say the delinquencies, the charge offs, all that negative history, your card is gone now. We’re either freezing it or turning it off. We can’t afford to give you access to credit anymore. Those people aren’t intentionally there, all of them. A lot of them are there because of life events that want a path to come back. Banks are restricted from making those loans because of the safety and soundness requirements.

B Magazine: What’s being talked about regarding ESG (environmental, social, and governance) from a Missouri Bankers Association perspective?

ESG and DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) are kind of talked about in the same sentence a lot. The bankers in Missouri that I talked to support the concept of it, but not the way it’s being rolled out. To say that a bank shouldn’t lend to somebody who manufactures ammunition or makes guns or doesn’t follow certain social expectations from the current administration, it’s just not what a bank should have to worry about.

We have rules, regulations, policies, practices and procedures that take all of that out of consideration. You come in to apply for a car loan, I can’t ask you those questions. When you have a mortgage, you can for some reason, but you can’t even reference that data. It’s not been properly defined. You talk to 10 different people, you’re going to get 10 different definitions of it. You talk to regulators about it, seems like the publicly traded banks are being pulled into doing more of that. We say, “Look, we try to treat everyone equally.” We are a risk-based business. You come in and apply, we check your income, pull your credit score, and you will either be approved or denied based on the merits of the application. Anything out there that gets beyond that starts to get really challenging for people.

B Magazine: You talked about recruiting earlier. I know The Bank of Missouri has interns. I’m sure other colleagues around the state do. What are you telling young bankers or folks who are looking to get into the field? What is your advice for young professionals as they start on their career path?

We’ve got interns. We’ve got programs. We recruit at campuses. The MBA sponsors and funds a bank-focused curriculum at Mizzou. As a finance major, you take money and banking classes, but you’re really not prepared to be a banker depending on what role you want to play.

I started as a teller. When I was finishing up college, I worked full time and I went to school full time for about a year, year and a half to finish up. I was married, and my wife was expecting our first child back in the day. And that taught me a lot about life. But it also taught me a lot about banking starting as a teller. Then I went from the teller to an assistant manager to a branch manager to a commercial vendor, credit analyst, regional president and then finally president/CEO and chairman at The Bank of Missouri. And some other jobs in between there in banking that opened my eyes to it.

There’s mortgage bankers, there’s investment bankers, there’s big bank bankers, and then there’s community bankers. And when you are a community banker, you have to wear more hats. You have to have a more diverse field of understanding of how things work and how to approve different types of loans. We don’t specialize people like some of the bigger banks do. My son went to Truman State, and that finance curriculum was probably more heavily weighted toward someone who wants to be an investment banker. He’s a commercial banker over at Commerce Bank, outside of Kansas City now. Watching what I went through was like watching what he went through, and he just turned 34. So even 12 years ago, and watching the finance majors that come out today, they’re not really understanding of the difference in the different careers you can have within banking.

If you come out here as a banker, we have hundreds of positions and responsibilities within a bank. You’ve got your branches, you’ve got your commercial lenders and mortgage lenders, operations, call center, HR, accounting, finance, so you have so many different careers in banking that you can follow.

For me, I grew up one of three kids with divorced parents. My mom worked multiple jobs to just get by. We all had to have jobs to get by. Watching that struggle and trying to figure out how can we make this work. Now, how can I help other people has become a passion of mine, and it’s easy. It’s not work for me. We try to find those people who are passionate about helping other people and understand our whole “Live Well, Bank Well” is having a secure financial position is a good way to have a secure financial future and be successful in life.

B Magazine: Banking has changed significantly in your career. As you look 10-20 years down the road, where do you see the banking industry?

Banking is changing now faster year to year than it has. It used to take 10 years to change, and the banking industry will evolve with technology. That’s going to be challenging. It’s going to be very dangerous. Very rewarding if you can figure out how to do it. I have trouble predicting what banking is going to look like in the next two years, to go out 10 years.

I think one or two things will happen. And it’s almost like at the crossroads where the world is right now. Do you want more government inclusion and oversight and visibility into everything you have and do? Or do you want to have a healthy balance and stay traditionally where we have been with the oversight and the guidance and not the control and manipulation? One of two paths is going to happen here.

I hate to put it all on the development of the central bank digital currency, but that will be one of the deciding factors. Which course banking will take? Because if we go the central bank digital currency route, you won’t need thousands of banks in the country. You’ll have a handful of banks, and that will be a disaster, especially in Missouri, those smaller communities. It will flip the entire model of banking if that central bank digital currency is allowed to take hold.

I think everybody just needs to take a step back and say, “Wait a minute. What kind of country do we want to be?” We have the strongest and best financial system in the world. Everybody understands that. Why would we try to change it and centralize it and give fewer people more control over that? And you heard it in the too big to fail that came out after Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank after they failed. We don’t want to replicate that. Diversification in the industry. More banks, not fewer banks are better. And already the capital requirements for the big banks, we have to have more capital as a percentage than they do. And if you grow that big, that fast, I’m not allowed to grow that big that fast without capital. I have to always consider a capital position, my liquidity position. And that limits you from growing. You don’t change the rules and then all of a sudden say, “Hey, these few banks are too big to fail. So we’re going to fold everybody else in, give them more power and more control.”

We’ve got to do our part for the consumers and for our communities. Our whole strategy is we’re not going to replace people with technology. We’re not going to have all people and no technology. We’re going to have the right combination of people and technology. You can access your money whenever you want to. We’ve got to adapt, change our work schedules, change how we deliver it, keep up with those expectations to stay competitive.

B Magazine: How does Missouri stack up from a regulatory perspective compared to other states?

In my opinion, Missouri is very unique. We have the Division of Finance and we’re FDIC and the Division of Finance. The division is in every year. They kind of piggyback every other year with the FDIC. We are incredibly fortunate in the state of Missouri to have the people in the Division of Finance, the bank regulatory group, that we do. They are very skilled, very talented, but they are being challenged to keep those good people coming in. And if you look at one of the things we’re trying to adjust there is insurance and banking under the division. Their pay scales are the same, and a lot of employees at the division get plucked out to go to the FDIC or will work in other industries because their pay scales are limited. It’s good. It’s fair in the state of Missouri, but it’s not keeping pace with the federal regulatory agencies and other employment opportunities that are out there. If we’re not careful, if we don’t get to the governor and convince him that you either need to bifurcate those groups or update both pay scales but certainly those examiners, what you are penny wise will be pound foolish long term if the health and oversight of the state banks are not maintained.

I don’t think there’s a single Missouri bank that’s in trouble right now that has any consent orders or any financial difficulty right now. It was right around 200, a little over 200 in Missouri. Our whole district maybe has one or two banks that are a 1- or 2-rated bank or on sound financial footing right now. All those challenges we talked about, they typically hit on the coasts and the bigger metropolitan areas and dwindle their way down into Missouri communities. But I think most of the banks I’ve seen in Missouri are in pretty good shape.