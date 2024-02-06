Liz Glastetter appointed at Saint Francis

Liz Glastetter, MBA, BSN, RN, was named director of Cancer of Services for Saint Francis Healthcare effective Feb. 7.
Glastetter earned her Bachelor of Science in nursing at Southeast Missouri State University and later a Master of Business Administration at William Woods University in Fulton, Missouri.
She will provide operational oversight for the Cancer Institute, including Cape Medical Oncology, Cape Radiation Oncology, Infusion Center, Respiratory Care Services and Sleep Lab.
