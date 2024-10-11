Live Christmas tree supply 'tight'

National Christmas Tree Association (NCTA) reports the 2022 supply of farm-grown trees remains "tight" in 2022.
In 2021, nearly 21 million real holiday trees were purchased at a median price of $69.50 per tree.
The average buyer last year, NCTA said, was 40 years old, was a homeowner and lived in a household of more than three people.
During the last Christmas season, Littleton, Colorado-based NCTA said, point-of-purchase locations were extremely varied:
According to ABC News, most of the world's artificial Christmas trees are manufactured in the Pearl River Delta area of China.
A 2008 Environmental Protection Agency report found that of the 50 million artificial trees in the U.S. that year, approximately 20 million were at least nine years old — the point by which, EPA said, dangerous lead contamination levels may be reached because of the degradation of PVC stabilizers.
