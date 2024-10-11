Live Christmas tree supply 'tight'

During the last Christmas season, Littleton, Colorado-based NCTA said, point-of-purchase locations were extremely varied:

28.5% — chain store (e.g., Walmart, Home Depot, Lowe's).

26.8% — choose-and-cut farm

16.2% — retail lot

11.6% — tree nursery

7.4% — not-for-profit group (e.g., Boy Scouts, churches)

5.6% — online

3.9% — other

According to ABC News, most of the world's artificial Christmas trees are manufactured in the Pearl River Delta area of China.

A 2008 Environmental Protection Agency report found that of the 50 million artificial trees in the U.S. that year, approximately 20 million were at least nine years old — the point by which, EPA said, dangerous lead contamination levels may be reached because of the degradation of PVC stabilizers.

