BusinessDecember 5, 2022

Live Christmas tree supply 'tight'

National Christmas Tree Association (NCTA) reports the 2022 supply of farm-grown trees remains "tight" in 2022. In 2021, nearly 21 million real holiday trees were purchased at a median price of $69.50 per tree. The average buyer last year, NCTA said, was 40 years old, was a homeowner and lived in a household of more than three people...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Yule Log Cabin, 7634 Route N in Scott City, on Thursday, Dec. 1, sells exclusively live Fraser fir trees. Owners Joannie and Jerry Smith, in a mailing to regular customers in September, warned of a national shortage of fresh trees. Because of the growing situation from its supplier, Yule Log Cabin stopped offering its customers a pre-ordering option this year, transitioning to first-come, first-served.
Yule Log Cabin, 7634 Route N in Scott City, on Thursday, Dec. 1, sells exclusively live Fraser fir trees. Owners Joannie and Jerry Smith, in a mailing to regular customers in September, warned of a national shortage of fresh trees. Because of the growing situation from its supplier, Yule Log Cabin stopped offering its customers a pre-ordering option this year, transitioning to first-come, first-served.

National Christmas Tree Association (NCTA) reports the 2022 supply of farm-grown trees remains "tight" in 2022.

In 2021, nearly 21 million real holiday trees were purchased at a median price of $69.50 per tree.

Yule Log Cabin of Scott City sells Fraser fir trees at Christmastime. Owners Joannie and Jerry Smith also market numerous Christmas gifts and accessories.
Yule Log Cabin of Scott City sells Fraser fir trees at Christmastime. Owners Joannie and Jerry Smith also market numerous Christmas gifts and accessories.

The average buyer last year, NCTA said, was 40 years old, was a homeowner and lived in a household of more than three people.

During the last Christmas season, Littleton, Colorado-based NCTA said, point-of-purchase locations were extremely varied:

  • 28.5% — chain store (e.g., Walmart, Home Depot, Lowe's).
  • 26.8% — choose-and-cut farm
  • 16.2% — retail lot
  • 11.6% — tree nursery
  • 7.4% — not-for-profit group (e.g., Boy Scouts, churches)
  • 5.6% — online
  • 3.9% — other

According to ABC News, most of the world's artificial Christmas trees are manufactured in the Pearl River Delta area of China.

A 2008 Environmental Protection Agency report found that of the 50 million artificial trees in the U.S. that year, approximately 20 million were at least nine years old — the point by which, EPA said, dangerous lead contamination levels may be reached because of the degradation of PVC stabilizers.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

