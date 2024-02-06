Little change to fuel prices, though Southeast Missouri shines

While barely any change has occurred to the price of gasoline over the past week, Southeast Missouri is shaping up to be one of the cheaper areas in the state to fuel up. Prices in the southeast rival only parts of the other corners of Missouri by the borders with Illinois, Iowa, Kansas and Oklahoma for the least expensive gasoline.
On a national level, regular fuel stands at $3.01 per gallon on average, with Missouri’s average at $2.83 per gallon. Diesel averages are $3.63 nationally and $3.27 in Missouri.
Bollinger: $2.80;
Cape Girardeau: $2.79;
Perry: $2.81;
Scott: $2.86.
Cape Girardeau: $2.69 to $3.09;
Jackson: $2.66 to $2.69;
Perryville: $2.75 to $2.89;
Scott City: $2.89 to $2.93.
