BusinessJune 12, 2023

Little change in pump prices

Missouri gas prices remain stable despite rising demand at the pumps for the third straight week as the low cost of oil counters potential spikes. Auto club federation AAA reported that for the first time since 2021, U.S. domestic gasoline demand is more than 9 million barrels daily for a third straight week, yet the average gas price nationally went up only a penny Saturday to $3.58 per gallon...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Southeast Missourian file
Southeast Missourian file

Missouri gas prices remain stable despite rising demand at the pumps for the third straight week as the low cost of oil counters potential spikes.

Auto club federation AAA reported that for the first time since 2021, U.S. domestic gasoline demand is more than 9 million barrels daily for a third straight week, yet the average gas price nationally went up only a penny Saturday to $3.58 per gallon.

"It appears that our seasonal surge in driving may be kicking off a bit before the official start of summer," said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesman. "But the low cost for oil appears to mitigate any increases at the pump, which is good news for drivers."

Missouri's average price Saturday of $3.20 is up a penny from a week ago but is down 2 cents from a month ago. One year ago, the average Show Me State price was $4.57 per gallon.

Most expensive places for gas remain on the West Coast, with California still the nation's highest at an average of $4.89 Saturday.

The least expensive average U.S. price remains in Mississippi at $2.97.

County averages Saturday (AAA)

  • Cape Girardeau: $3.14;
  • Perry: $3.13;
  • Scott: $3.18.

City price ranges Saturday (GasBuddy)

  • Cape Girardeau: $3.04 (cash only) to $3.29;
  • Jackson: $2.97 to $3.19;
  • Perryville: $3.02 to $3.19;
  • Scott City: $3.09 to $3.19.

Business
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

