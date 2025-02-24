All sections
BusinessFebruary 24, 2025

Little change in gasoline prices for the week

Gasoline prices in Missouri remain stable, with the state average at $2.83 per gallon, well below the national average of $3.15. Southeast Missouri sees minimal price fluctuations.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro

Missouri gasoline prices have seen little change over the past week, with those in Southeast Missouri remaining identical in some places.

The national average stands at $3.15 per gallon for regular fuel, with Missouri’s average substantially lower at just $2.83 a gallon.

Only 21 states have averages less than $3 per gallon, down from around 30 in 2024. Mississippi has the cheapest average at $2.68 a gallon. California has the most expensive at $4.84 per gallon.

Diesel averages are at $3.30 a gallon in Missouri and $3.69 a gallon nationwide.

County averages Sunday (per AAA)

Bollinger: $2.83;

Cape Girardeau: $2.82;

Perry: $2.83;

Scott: $2.89.

Price ranges Sunday (per GasBuddy)

Cape Girardeau: $2.74 to $2.94;

Jackson: $2.52 to $2.74;

Marble Hill: $2.76;

Perryville: $2.75 to $2.79;

Scott City: $2.89.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

