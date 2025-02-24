Little change in gasoline prices for the week

Missouri gasoline prices have seen little change over the past week, with those in Southeast Missouri remaining identical in some places.

The national average stands at $3.15 per gallon for regular fuel, with Missouri’s average substantially lower at just $2.83 a gallon.

Only 21 states have averages less than $3 per gallon, down from around 30 in 2024. Mississippi has the cheapest average at $2.68 a gallon. California has the most expensive at $4.84 per gallon.

Diesel averages are at $3.30 a gallon in Missouri and $3.69 a gallon nationwide.

County averages Sunday (per AAA)

Bollinger: $2.83;

Cape Girardeau: $2.82;

Perry: $2.83;