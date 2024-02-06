Limited edition Cape holiday ornament for sale

Old Town Cape is out with its 2021 "Bridging the Mississippi" Christmas ornament, now available at eight locations.

The tree decoration features the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge and the old Mississippi Bridge overlook.

The cost is $30 with a stand. Ornaments without a stand cost $25.

"We are thrilled how beautiful this year's ornament turned out," said Sarah LaVenture, Old Town Cape assistant director. "We are fortunate downtown Cape has so many amazing green spaces and connections with nature. This ornament really celebrates that."

Old Town Cape said the 2021 ornament marks the 25th in the series created by Hestia with only 226 produced this year.