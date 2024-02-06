Life Care Center receives five-star rating

Life Care Center of Cape Girardeau, 365 S. Broadview St., recently earned a five-star rating from CMS, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
The CMS "star" rating system is designed to help people evaluate skilled nursing and rehabilitation facilities based on various metrics such as health inspections, falls and pain management.
Life Care Center of Cape Girardeau is one of 10 skilled nursing and rehabilitation facilities in Missouri managed by Life Care Centers of America, headquartered in Cleveland, Tennessee, a suburb of Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Founded in 1976, Life Care manages more than 200 nursing, post-acute and Alzheimer's care facilities in 28 states. More information about Life Care is online at www.lcca.com.