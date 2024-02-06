Licenses show several Cape Girardeau residents starting businesses

Several Cape Girardeans are starting up businesses in their hometown, according to business license applications submitted to the City of Cape Girardeau’s Community Development Department.

• Jason Coalter will open Twisted Biscuit, a brunch concept restaurant with full liquor, at 205 S. Mount Auburn Road. According to the license, it is projected to open in March.

Coalter owns another Twisted Biscuit restaurant in Edwardsville, Illinois. He also owns several Cape Girardeau businesses, including J.S. Coalter & Associates, The Printing Co., the Cleaning Co. and Coalter Insurance.

• Mike and Kala Ewing applied for The Pretty Kitty, a beauty salon, at 1856 Broadway. It will offer hair care, facials and waxing in addition to full salon services.