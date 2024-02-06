Liberty announces rate hike

Liberty Utilities residential customers in the company's Southeast District will see rates will increase by $2.39 per month beginning Sunday, Oct. 1, for those using approximately 10,000 cubic feet of natural gas, Missouri Public Service Commission announced.

The rate change reflects the Weather Normalization Adjustment Rider (WNAR), which authorizes rate adjustments based on weather variations. The purpose of the increase is to adjust revenue for differences between actual heating degree days and normal heating degree days.