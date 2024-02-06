Lessons learned while coping with coronavirus

I observed a couple of "one year" milestones in recent weeks; one of them was a cause for celebration, while the other has given me pause to reflect.

The joyous occasion was my granddaughter's first birthday. Naturally, she didn't know what all the fuss was about as posed for the obligatory photos with a baby-sized birthday cake. And, as it turned out, she didn't care for the taste of frosting, so perhaps she doesn't have a sweet tooth, which ought to make her aunt, a dentist, happy (and would have also pleased her great-grandfather, my dad, who was also a dentist).

The other milestone, of course, was this month's one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was a year ago a national emergency was declared and we were told we'd have to wash our hands and avoid large groups for a few weeks to "flatten the curve" and stop the spread of the virus. Little did we know then how coronavirus would become the world's No. 1 health concern and we were heading into the deadliest 12-month span in American history.

This week, the Southeast Missourian is publishing several features reflecting on how the pandemic has impacted our society and how it has affected the way we work, play, learn and worship.

Last week, as I interviewed several business leaders for my COVID-19 impact story, I thought about how the pandemic has affected me. Fortunately, no one in my immediate family ever tested positive, but I cannot say the same for several relatives on my wife's side of the family who contracted the virus. They survived, with the exception of my mother-in-law, who passed in December, just days after her diagnosis.

If you or someone you know — a family member, a co-worker, a friend, a neighbor or acquaintance — haven't had coronavirus, you're the exception rather than the rule.

It was a year ago this week I packed up my desk and set up a home office. Most of us in the news department began filing our stories remotely last spring rather than risk coming in close proximity to each other in the newsroom and possibly spreading the virus.

In the months since, some of the desks in the newsroom have been reoccupied, but I've grown accustomed to my residential setting and have discovered there's almost nothing I did at the office that I can't do at home ... and my commute is so much shorter.

That's one of several observations I've made and lessons I've learned during the pandemic.

I've discovered how much I miss traveling and spending time with family members, including my 89-year-old mother who lives just a few miles from my house. She and I still manage some brief "masked" visits every week or so, but we haven't hugged each other in more than a year (perhaps that will change soon now that we've both had our vaccine shots).