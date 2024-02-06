All sections
BusinessDecember 18, 2023
Lesley Rone named to Delta Regional Authority
On Tuesday, Dec. 12, Gov. Mike Parson appointed Lesley Rone of Portageville to be Missouri's designee to the Delta Regional Authority (DRA), as announced by the Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED). "I'm pleased to appoint Lesley Rone as Missouri's Designee to the Delta Regional Authority," Parson said in a news release.
Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Lesley Rone
Lesley Rone

On Tuesday, Dec. 12, Gov. Mike Parson appointed Lesley Rone of Portageville to be Missouri's designee to the Delta Regional Authority (DRA), as announced by the Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED).

"I'm pleased to appoint Lesley Rone as Missouri's Designee to the Delta Regional Authority," Parson said in a news release. "As a committed public servant who lives and works in southeast Missouri, Lesley will represent us well as we work alongside DRA to strengthen the region's economy. We're excited for Lesley and look forward to the value she will add to our continued partnership with DRA."

Rone currently works as southeast regional manager for the DED's Regional Engagement Division, where she promoted business development through collaboration with local partners.

She had previously served as a field representative for U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, working closely with the DRA and regional communities. She had also previously worked in the office of the chief financial officer for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

"The Delta Regional Authority provides a critical resource for our southeast Missouri communities," Rone said. "Whether it's a community infrastructure project, workforce training need, or expert assistance on a complex issue, DRA programs are an essential piece to making numerous projects successful. I look forward to working with the DRA team and our southeast Missouri communities to find continued ways we can partner together and help our communities prosper."

The DRA was established in 2000 as a joint federal and state collaboration to encourage economic development in areas along the lower Mississippi River. It encompasses 252 counties across eight states.

Business
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

