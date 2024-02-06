Lesley Rone named to Delta Regional Authority

On Tuesday, Dec. 12, Gov. Mike Parson appointed Lesley Rone of Portageville to be Missouri's designee to the Delta Regional Authority (DRA), as announced by the Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED).

"I'm pleased to appoint Lesley Rone as Missouri's Designee to the Delta Regional Authority," Parson said in a news release. "As a committed public servant who lives and works in southeast Missouri, Lesley will represent us well as we work alongside DRA to strengthen the region's economy. We're excited for Lesley and look forward to the value she will add to our continued partnership with DRA."

Rone currently works as southeast regional manager for the DED's Regional Engagement Division, where she promoted business development through collaboration with local partners.