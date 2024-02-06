Lendmark Financial Services opens Cape Girardeau location

Lendmark Financial Services has announced the opening of its eighth location in Missouri at 242 S. Silver Springs Road in Cape Girardeau, with Christina Hornback as branch manager.
Lendmark, founded in Georgia in 1996, has more than 500 branches in 21 states.
