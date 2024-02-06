LeGrand reaches 70 years

LeGrand Brothers Transmissions, 4340 Route W in Cape Girardeau, is marking its founding in 1953.
Launched by Ben LeGrand, the family-owned business continues today under the leadership of Ben's son, Dave, and his grandson Josh.
