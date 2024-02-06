From handmade jewelry, art or candles sold online to people offering photography or copy editing services — and sometimes, for below-market prices — it seems almost everyone has a side hustle these days.

To help young entrepreneurs learn how to turn their skills and hobbies into a serious business idea, the Economic Engagement Center at Southeast Missouri State University partnered with 20 North Pacific art gallery to offer Legitimize Your Hustle workshops throughout October.

The workshops will act as a "masterclass" warm-up to LaunchU, a longstanding university program and business competition consisting of a 20-plus-hour facilitated course that coaches aspiring and early-stage entrepreneurs, followed by a pitch competition.

Christy Mershon, assistant director of continuing education at Southeast, said through LaunchU, the university hopes to break down some of the barriers young entrepreneurs face when starting a business.

The idea for the partnership and the Legitimize Your Hustle workshops came from a conversation between Mershon and Paris Newson, co-owner and CEO of 20 North Pacific, about the barriers women and minority small-business and start-up owners face in our local community, Mershon said.

This made Mershon and Newson realize the barriers may not be the same for everyone in the community, but they could start breaking them down through the workshops.

"We really wanted to encourage people to use the resources around them, and, in an effort to create some new opportunities here you have to provide access, which comes from utilizing a good network of people," Newson said. "So, Legitimize Your Hustle is going to expose those participants to those resources because, to create opportunities, you have to eliminate the barriers, so we tried to make it relatable and understandable with a very relaxed approach."