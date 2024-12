Employees of Leet Eye Care in Cape Girardeau in preparation for their recent office move. Leet has moved to 3140 Blattner Drive from its previous location at 3230 Blattner Drive. ...

Employees of Leet Eye Care in Cape Girardeau in preparation for their recent office move. Leet has moved to 3140 Blattner Drive from its previous location at 3230 Blattner Drive. The change is effective Monday, Nov. 7. Leet Eye Care also has an office at 1014 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson. Submitted