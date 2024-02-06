Leeanna Rhodes joins EBO MD

Leeanna Rhodes, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, has joined the Cape Girardeau and Jackson primary care clinics of EBO MD.
A native of Campbell, Missouri, Rhodes recently worked as a primary care provider at Cape Family Care, with nurse practitioner experience in family medicine, cardiology, urgent care and orthopedics.
Rhodes also logged eight years of work with SoutheastHEALTH.
