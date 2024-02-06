Learning by doing — SEMO students create downtown market

An outdoor market in downtown Cape Girardeau this weekend will not only provide shoppers with bargains, but it will also serve as a "learning experience" for a group of university students.

The SEMO Market is a project of an entrepreneurship class at Southeast Missouri State University in which the students have organized the market as a class project.

The market, scheduled for 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in and around the Spanish Street parking lot just south of Independence Street, is helping students learn what it's like to organize a business venture and make a profit in the process. This will be the second of at least two downtown markets the students have hosted this semester with the first taking place March 20.

"Entrepreneurship is best taught by doing it," explained Joel Philpott, a Southeast sophomore from Collinsville, Illinois, who is majoring in finance and entrepreneurship. "We actually started a business that's letting us get our toes wet in entrepreneurship. It's awesome."

Philpott and his classmates are studying the principles of entrepreneurship under Steven Stovall, a faculty member in the university's Department of Management. Stovall and fellow management faculty member Ed Crowley, who also teaches an entrepreneurship course, challenged their students to create businesses this semester and make them profitable.

"This is kind of a pilot project," Stovall said. "The head of our department, Dr. Kevin Dickson, gave each of us $200 in seed money for our classes. The catch is, the students have to return $400, so we're competing to see who can get the most sales and the highest percent of profits."

Students in Crowley's class are making and selling stickers while Stovall's students elected to organize a market in which vendors would rent space and sell goods.

A white board of ideas

"When we started with this at the beginning of the semester, we had a whole white board filled with ideas about what we could do as a business," Philpott said. "But when we started narrowing it down, we realized how good an outdoor market could be for both students and local vendors."

Philpott and his classmates created a business model that includes a marketing team responsible for promoting the market, an operations team that lines up vendors and day-of-event activities, and a finance and accounting team that tracks the market's money flow. Philpott serves as vice president of the finance and accounting team.

The students reached out to Old Town Cape, which sponsors the downtown Riverfront Market, for permission to use the Spanish Street parking area for their project.

"Old Town Cape and Southeast Missouri State University have had a very strong, ongoing partnership and the SEMO Market was just one more way we could solidify that relationship," OTC executive director Liz Haynes said.