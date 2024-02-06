Layton & Southard law firm moves to new offices

The Cape Girardeau law firm of Layton & Southard LLC last week moved its offices to 2845 Professional Court. The firm was previously on the third floor of the Banterra Bank building at 1650 N. Kingshighway.
The law firm's telephone number and email addresses are unchanged.
Attorneys in the firm are John Layton, Stephen Southard, Susan Tomlin, Megan Andrews, Shanna Surratt and Andrew Bauman.
