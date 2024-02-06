Layla’s Cheesesteaks brings taste of Philadelphia to Marble Hill

Layla’s Cheesesteaks is now open in Marble Hill. William Rosevelt officially opened the restaurant Oct. 17.

“We wanted to bring cheesesteaks to Missouri,” Rosevelt said. “I believe everybody should try cheesesteak at least once in their life. A lot of people have never had them. They didn’t know what they were. I actually had a farmer say, ‘Is that just a steak with cheese on it?’ I said, ‘No, sir, it’s a sandwich. You’re gonna love it, don’t worry.’ We just wanted to bring that flavor here.”

Originally from Philadelphia, he spent years perfecting what he believes is a great Philly cheesesteak.

“I learned from some of the best,” he said. “I spent a lot of time eating and frequenting Geno’s, Pat’s. There was a place in Pennsylvania I worked at briefly called The Brass Rail. It’s in Allentown, actually, they have two locations. That was some of the best cheesesteaks that you could have. They weren’t actually in Philly, they were in Allentown, but they made a great cheesesteak, and that’s what I adopted.”

Rosevelt gets his cheesesteak buns from the same place The Brass Rail gets them.

He said his family arrived at Missouri because of a need to stop moving as much.

“My wife wanted to settle down,” he said. “We used to restore hotels. We had a restaurant in Watkins, Colorado. It was a cheesesteak house as well. We’d go to a hotel, and they’d flip it, the company that we were associated with. My wife got tired of that lifestyle, the moving around, all the time. We adopted two little ones, a 3-year-old and 1-year-old."

The new restaurant is named after his daughter, Layla.

Rosevelt said they sought a move “somewhere in Missouri” that had a piece of land

“We found the house, and then we came here,” Rosevelt said, referring to Marble Hill.

Rosevelt discussed the challenges of operating a restaurant.

“The challenges of opening a restaurant are universal,” he said. “It’s a lot to go through. You’ve got to find the right suppliers, you’ve got make sure they can get the product that you’re looking for. You’ve got to secure the building. You’ve got to put the hood … just putting the kitchen in one of these units alone is a $25,000 endeavor. It’s not cheap. There is a lot you’ve got to undertake to do it.

“Being in a small town, you’ve always got the fear that you won’t be well accepted because small towns, sometimes they don’t accept people that are from that town. So you have that concern. So far, we’ve been very accepted. People have loved the food.”

The highlight of the menu is the cheesesteak, though Rosevelt admits there are plenty of options.