Lawrence Dush promoted by Saint Francis

Lawrence Dush, RN, BSN, has been promoted to patient care manager of home health by Saint Francis Healthcare System.
Dush, with 21 years of home health experience, began with the hospital system in October 2019 as a registered nurse, transitioning to interim director of home health and hospice in June.
