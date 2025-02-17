Lawn care, security companies coming to Cape Girardeau

The City of Cape Girardeau Community Development Department’s business license lists show new businesses moving to the city.
• Chase and Brittany Vaughan opened Vaughan’s Communication & Security Industries at 1428 N. Kingshighway. They install and service fire alarms, security alarms and surveillance systems for residential and commercial use.
• Also providing residential and commercial services are Johnnie Price of Oak Ridge and Brett Stroud of Jackson with their JP & BS Lawncare. Their company mows and cleans up yards. They also operate in Jackson and Sikeston.
