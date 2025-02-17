All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
BusinessFebruary 17, 2025

Lawn care, security companies coming to Cape Girardeau

New businesses are arriving in Cape Girardeau, including Vaughan’s Communication & Security Industries, offering security services, and JP & BS Lawncare, providing lawn maintenance in multiple areas.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro

The City of Cape Girardeau Community Development Department’s business license lists show new businesses moving to the city.

• Chase and Brittany Vaughan opened Vaughan’s Communication & Security Industries at 1428 N. Kingshighway. They install and service fire alarms, security alarms and surveillance systems for residential and commercial use.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

• Also providing residential and commercial services are Johnnie Price of Oak Ridge and Brett Stroud of Jackson with their JP & BS Lawncare. Their company mows and cleans up yards. They also operate in Jackson and Sikeston.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Advertisement
Related
BusinessFeb. 17
Saint Francis advances AI program for easier clinical paperw...
BusinessFeb. 17
Physician assistant joins gastroenterology specialists
BusinessFeb. 17
Switch to summer fuel raises gasoline prices
BusinessFeb. 17
Local chambers to hold morning, afternoon events

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
There they grow again — FCC adds new building to Poplar Bluff operations
BusinessFeb. 15
There they grow again — FCC adds new building to Poplar Bluff operations
Sikeston's First Midwest Bank to unveil fresh look by summer
BusinessFeb. 15
Sikeston's First Midwest Bank to unveil fresh look by summer
Wall Street falls short of a record
BusinessFeb. 14
Wall Street falls short of a record
Wall Street rallies near a record after yawning at Trump’s latest tariff threat
BusinessFeb. 13
Wall Street rallies near a record after yawning at Trump’s latest tariff threat
Elon Musk calls for the US to 'delete entire agencies' from the federal government
BusinessFeb. 13
Elon Musk calls for the US to 'delete entire agencies' from the federal government
Most of Wall Street sinks after inflation worsens
BusinessFeb. 12
Most of Wall Street sinks after inflation worsens
Wall Street holds steady following Trump's latest tariffs
BusinessFeb. 11
Wall Street holds steady following Trump's latest tariffs
Goldens keep Grassy store going
BusinessFeb. 11
Goldens keep Grassy store going
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy