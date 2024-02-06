Law firm coworkers celebrate 50 years of working together

Glenda Nations started as a receptionist at what is now the Oliver, Oliver & Waltz law firm in 1974.

She was 19 years old. It was her first job after graduating from Hickey College in St. Louis and was supposed to be a temporary assignment.

"Two of the secretaries were pregnant and I was supposed to be there for six weeks," Nations said. "Fifty years later, I'm still here."

Working alongside her the last 50 years has been lawyer J. Fred Waltz, who joined the firm in 1973 at 25.

Waltz did not begin as a lawyer, but he worked his way up to the title. Likewise, Nations is now an administrative legal assistant, although she handles most other duties because she and Waltz are now the only two full-time employees at the firm.

In 1974, Glenda Nations was a receptionist and J. Fred Waltz was an associate. Today, they're the only full-time employees at their law firm. Submitted

At one time, the firm was located at 400 Broadway, now the Courtyard by Marriott. It had as many as eight lawyers from some of the most prominent families in Missouri.

"I call them my alumni association," Waltz said. "There are a lot of people that are in this town and all around who have passed through the halls of the Oliver law firm."

The law firm was founded in 1896 by former state senator R.B. Oliver Sr., whose wife, Marie Watkins Oliver, designed the Missouri state flag.

Bekki Cook, the 36th Secretary of State of Missouri, is another notable individual to have worked there.

Initially, the law firm specialized in representing utility companies. Over time, it shifted to defending lawsuits for insurance companies as well as general small-town cases such as real estate and probate cases.