Law firm coworkers celebrate 50 years of working together

Glenda Nations started as a receptionist at what is now the Oliver, Oliver & Waltz law firm in 1974.
She was 19 years old. It was her first job after graduating from Hickey College in St. Louis and was supposed to be a temporary assignment.
"Two of the secretaries were pregnant and I was supposed to be there for six weeks," Nations said. "Fifty years later, I'm still here."
Working alongside her the last 50 years has been lawyer J. Fred Waltz, who joined the firm in 1973 at 25.
Waltz did not begin as a lawyer, but he worked his way up to the title. Likewise, Nations is now an administrative legal assistant, although she handles most other duties because she and Waltz are now the only two full-time employees at the firm.
At one time, the firm was located at 400 Broadway, now the Courtyard by Marriott. It had as many as eight lawyers from some of the most prominent families in Missouri.
"I call them my alumni association," Waltz said. "There are a lot of people that are in this town and all around who have passed through the halls of the Oliver law firm."
The law firm was founded in 1896 by former state senator R.B. Oliver Sr., whose wife, Marie Watkins Oliver, designed the Missouri state flag.
Bekki Cook, the 36th Secretary of State of Missouri, is another notable individual to have worked there.
Initially, the law firm specialized in representing utility companies. Over time, it shifted to defending lawsuits for insurance companies as well as general small-town cases such as real estate and probate cases.
"We've become familiar with our clients. They become almost like family, some of them do, because we get really close to them," Nations said. "The job is varied. The cases are different. That makes it interesting."
Waltz and Nations said the law industry has changed significantly over the years. Many larger companies have in-house counsels and want large firms to represent them.
"It's still about people and people have problems and we're here to solve their problems. That hasn't changed," Waltz said.
The last Oliver to work at the family's law firm was John Oliver Jr., great-grandson of R.B. Oliver Sr. When he died in 2005, Waltz and Nations moved to 1838 Broadway to share a building with Spradling & Spradling legal services. Most of their clients now have been with them for a long time.
"They just know they can call, we're going to be here ... and we're going to take care of them," Nations said.
Years ago, their office covered the entire fourth floor of 400 Broadway. A massive library of law books adorned an entire room, and Waltz said he spent many a workday combing through them to help with cases.
In those days, it would be a competitive advantage to have so many books and look facts up quickly. Now, Waltz said he could find much of the information there in minutes on a computer.
At Oliver, Oliver & Waltz, not all antique technology is gone quite yet. Nations still uses a typewriter that sometimes can come in handy for others who need to use it in a pinch.
Still, with 101 years between them, Waltz and Nations know they're going to have to retire sooner rather than later. But as long as there are still clients to take care of, they're going to keep doing what they do best.
"I think for all those 50 years, we've always tried to be conscientious and really give them personal service. That's always been one of our aims, to be there and do a good job," Nations said. "... But it doesn't seem like 50 years. I can remember my first day."
