Laura Coalter Parker named to food bank board

Laura Coalter Parker, president and partner at Coalter Insurance Group in Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Perryville, has been named to Southeast Missouri Food Bank Board of Directors.
The Sikeston-based food bank provides food to 143 charitable and disaster-relief programs in the region.
