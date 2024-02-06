Laughing Gas Comedy gets back to funny business

There wasn't much to laugh about when the COVID-19 pandemic closed Cape Girardeau's comedy club a year and a half ago.

"March 21 of 2020 was our last show," remembers Jeff Johnson, owner of Laughing Gas Comedy in the Town Plaza Shopping Center. The club closed the following day, along with thousands of other "nonessential" businesses, to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

And while most of those businesses have since reopened, Johnson's comedy club remained shuttered out of concern for public health and limitations on indoor crowd sizes.

But that's about to change as preparations are underway to reopen Laughing Gas next month with shows every Thursday, Friday and Saturday starting Sept. 9.

"If I'm not wrong, that will make it about 18 months between shows," Johnson said last week as he and a few staff members started preparations for next month's reopening.

Laughter is contagious

Laughing Gas could have opened sooner, as some comedy clubs across the nation did, but Johnson said laughter is contagious and a big audience usually makes a performance seem funnier than when a comic delivers his or her jokes to an audience that's only a third full.

"Some clubs tried to reopen when capacity limits were under 50% and they were only seating every other table, and they were only getting 25 or 30 people to show up," Johnson said. "But they were happy just to have some business and the comics who performed at those shows just wanted to be on stage because a lot of them were locked down with no income. Performing is like therapy for a lot of these people. Some tried doing social media, podcasts or live video, but they weren't able to interact with an audience."

A good audience, Johnson said, can boost the energy of a comedian's performance by around 25%.

"But when you're sitting in a spread-out environment, 10 or 20 feet from the next person, you don't feel that," he observed. "Comics feed off the audience and that makes them funnier when everybody is laughing."

Thanks to government stimulus packages and financial assistance from the Small Business Administration — as well as an understanding and cooperative landlord — Johnson was able to keep Laughing Gas closed throughout most of the pandemic.

"It didn't make sense to reopen until I knew I could have 100% occupancy," he said. "Even though I know I won't have 100% at every show, I still wanted to have that option."

Full capacity at the Laughing Gas Comedy Club is around 225, and Johnson expects to see that based on advance ticket sales for shows later this year.

Opening acts

Buzz Sutherland, who was the club's inaugural comic when it opened in 2019, will take the stage when it reopens for shows Sept. 9, 10 and 11.

"He's a pretty good personal friend and I couldn't think of anybody better to reopen us," Johnson said. "He's from Alabama, but spent most of his adult life in St. Louis, went to Mizzou and worked at KSHE-95."