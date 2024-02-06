Lathum promoted, Seiler hired, by Alliance Bank

Matt Lathum has been promoted to commercial lender at Alliance Bank's Cape Girardeau location, while Benjamin Seiler joins Alliance's Jackson branch as agriculture and commercial lender.
In mid-October, Alliance Bank celebrated its 25th anniversary with a ribbon-cutting at 217 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.